May 21—COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys golf team lost 173-184 to South Vermillion at Rivercrest Golf Course on Tuesday.

Coye Ferguson led the Trojans with a 42, while Dylan McClain had a 46, Jaxon Keller and Urban Roarks each had a 47, Henry Tanner had a 48, Luke Holycross had a 49, Andrew Wright and Braxton Grubbs each had a 51 and Thomas Britt had a 70.