PREP BOYS GOLF: Concord's Chesnutt resigns after third season with Minutemen

Jun. 15—Concord head coach Todd Chesnutt announced his resignation from his position as boys golf head coach Friday afternoon.

Chesnutt, who just finished his third season as the Minutemen's head coach, going 4-12 this past season, was 19-32 as a head coach for Concord.

"We appreciate Coach Chesnutt's service to the student-athletes in our school," said Concord athletic director Dave Preheim in a release. "Being a head coach requires a tremendous time commitment and Coach Chesnutt described he needed to devote more time to his other endeavors. We are grateful for his three years at our school and wish him the best."

Concord last advanced to regionals in 2019 but finished eighth at sectionals this past season.

The release added that the search for the next head coach will begin immediately. Interested individuals should contact Preheim at dpreheim@concord.k12.in.us