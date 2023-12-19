Prep boys basketball: Solon Springs' Isaiah Kastern picks Bemidji State

Dec. 18—SOLON SPRINGS — One of northwest Wisconsin's top basketball prospects is heading to northern Minnesota for college.

Solon Springs senior Isaiah Kastern signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for Division II Bemidji State. The Eagles' big man will join a Beavers' program that added two local players this season in Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and South Ridge's Austin Josephson.

The 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year is currently averaging 26.7 points and six rebounds per game through five contests.

Solon Springs (5-0) is the top-ranked team in Wisconsin's Division 5 and will play at Superior at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.