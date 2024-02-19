PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sectional pairings gives area teams their postseason paths

Feb. 18—The IHSAA boys basketball postseason is right around the corner and now we know each area team's path to begin the tournament.

Beginning this final stretch of regular season play this week, our eight area teams have a chance to create momentum and prepare themselves for what has been a year of parity throughout the state, especially in the northern half.

Both Westview and Bethany Christian host their own sectionals in the smallest two classes, while Lakeland and Elkhart will be the sites for the top two classes.

In Class 4A, Concord faces Goshen and Penn plays Northridge in the quarterfinal stage. Warsaw faces the winner of the Minutemen-RedHawks matchup while Elkhart will find either the Kingsmen or Raiders in the semifinal stage.

The Minutemen will eye their first sectional title in a decade and have wins over all teams in the sectional grouping outside a recent road loss at Northridge.

The 3A bracket in Sectional 20 finds a balanced field. The reigning champions in NorthWood draw the bye. They'll get the Lakeland-Wawasee winner on Friday. Also on Friday, is a rematch for Fairfield against rival West Noble. The Chargers won 54-46 earlier this month, making this a Friday matchup to keep an eye on.

In Sectional 35 at Westview, the field finds each team with a winning-record in the top half of the bracket. The home Warriors will face Fremont on the first day of action with the winner getting Central Noble in the semifinals later in the week. Adding another wrinkle to the sectional matchup is Westview will play Fremont this upcoming Tuesday on the road before they swap locations for the sectional contest.

It's hard to imagine that Tuesday night isn't the de facto title game in Sectional 51 at Bethany Christian. The Bruins draw Elkhart Christian in the lone Tuesday matchup. Both are the only two teams in the five-team grouping to have a winning record and double-digit wins.

Bethany beat the Eagles 57-53 at Elkhart Christian in overtime. Now moving the matchup to their backyard, the Bruins will have the ball in their court to win the program's second-straight sectional title. A win would set up a semifinal matchup with Lakeland Christian on Friday.

Sectionals begin Tuesday, February 27 while semifinals are set for Friday of that week followed by the championship games set for Saturday night on March 2nd. Regional matchups are below with locations to be determined after the sectional championships have been completed.

Available regional hosts for the northern part of the state include Michigan City, Logansport, South Bend Washington, New Castle, North Judson-San Pierre, Lapel, Triton and Frankfurt.

Class 4A: Elkhart Sectional 4 (6)

Tue. Feb. 27, Game 1: Concord (16-3) vs. Goshen (8-12)

Tue. Feb. 27, Game 2: Penn (15-5) vs. Northridge (17-4)

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 3: Warsaw (16-5) vs. Game 1 winner

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 4: Elkhart (3-17) vs. Game 2 winner

Sat. Mar. 2, Game 5: Game 3 winners vs. Game 4 winner

Regional matchup: Chesterton Sectional 2 winner

Class 3A: Lakeland Sectional 20 (5)

Tue. Feb. 27, Game 1: Wawasee (7-14) vs. Lakeland (15-6)

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 2: Fairfield (17-4) vs. West Noble (7-13)

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 3: NorthWood (13-8) vs. Game 1 winner

Sat. Mar. 2, Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Regional matchup: Calumet Sectional 17 winner

Class 2A: Westview Sectional 35 (6)

Tue. Feb. 27, Game 1: Westview (15-5) vs. Fremont (11-9)

Tue. Feb. 27, Game 2: Churubusco (6-15) vs. Prairie Heights (1-19)

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 3: Central Noble (14-7) vs. Game 1 winner

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 4: Eastside (8-13) vs. Game 2 winner

Sat. Mar. 2, Game 5: Game 3 winners vs. Game 4 winner

Regional matchup: Lewis Cass Sectional 36 winner

Class 1A: Bethany Christian Sectional 51 (5)

Tue. Feb. 27, Game 1: Bethany Christian (12-10) vs. Elkhart Christian (12-8)

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 2: Hamilton (2-13) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (6-14)

Fri. Mar. 1, Game 3: Lakeland Christian (5-16) vs. Game 1 winner

Sat. Mar. 2, Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Regional matchup: Caston Sectional 52 winner

