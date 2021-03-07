PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: NorthWood stays poised, wins Sectional 21 title over West Noble

Mar. 7—LIGONIER — With a sectional championship hanging in the balance, Cade Brenner did what he's done all season: make his free throws.

The NorthWood sophomore sank five of six from the foul line in the final 1:12 of the game, helping secure his Panthers a 46-40 victory over West Noble in the Class 3A, Sectional 21 championship game Saturday night in Ligonier.

"In practice, I work on free throws and I'm pretty consistent on them," Brenner said. "I just know I need to make those in crunch time, and I did."

The one free throw Brenner missed late in the game proved to be inconsequential, as classmate Ian Raasch rose over two West Noble defenders to grab an offensive rebound. Raasch was fouled and subsequently made two free throws of his own, extending the NorthWood lead from three to five with 1:10 remaining.

Raasch made three throws himself in the final period, as well as hauling in three rebounds.

"Just knowing that we had practiced all season for this moment and all the work we had put in, I was confident," said Raasch of his mindset in the fourth quarter.

Raasch drew a foul on West Noble sophomore Zach Beers, which was his fifth of the game. Beers ended up leading the Chargers with 11 points, but battled foul trouble all game. He had three called against him in the first half, limiting his minutes in the second.

"You hate to see, in Zach's case — and I'm not saying they were right or wrong — but they were very iffy calls; they could've gone either way," West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. "I think the three officials could've agreed with that, and that happened to be his fourth and fifth (fouls). So, when that happens — that's what makes it hard to swallow."

The nearly 1,000 fans inside West Noble High School were treated to a dramatic game throughout, with the largest lead for either team coming for NorthWood at six on four different occasions.

West Noble controlled most of the first quarter, in large part to the play of Beers. He had six points in the frame to lead all scorers through eight minutes of play. It appeared the Chargers were going to take a lead going into the second quarter, but Panther junior Chaz Yoder had different ideas. With less than a second left in the period, Yoder heaved a 65-foot shot and swished it, giving NorthWood a 13-11 after one quarter.

The Chargers never faltered, though, eventually taking a 22-21 lead into the halftime locker room. There were seven lead changes and six ties in the first half alone between the two teams.

A fast start from the Panthers to start the third quarter would prove to be the difference. NorthWood opened the frame on a 9-2 run in the first 3:30 of the period, punctuated by an old-fashioned three-point play from Raasch. This put the Panthers ahead, 30-24, at the time.

"I thought our kids executed well on the offensive end, and then we were fortunate that they missed some shots," Wolfe said. "That was just enough momentum to get control of the game."

The score would be 32-26 heading into the fourth quarter. West Noble scored the first four points of the frame, courtesy of a layup from junior Julio Macias and two free throws from senior Brockton Miller. The Chargers also pulled within two points at 34-32, but that's the closest they would get. It was a 43-40 ball game with 17.4 seconds, but Brenner hit two free throws a few seconds later to ice the game.

A key to victory for NorthWood was the defense it played on West Noble sophomore Austin Cripe. In the teams' game on Feb. 8, Cripe scored 23 points. On Saturday, the sophomore finished with just nine, including zero in the fourth quarter.

"Ben Vincent had to draw the assignment in the first half, and he may be our best perimeter defender," Wolfe said. "And, he's taking so much energy to handle the point (guard job). I'm so proud of Ben Vincent, from where he's come to where he's at. What a senior to have on our team."

It was the final game in the careers for West Noble seniors Miller and Bailey Kilgore. Marsh became emotional talking about both players, but specifically Miller.

"Brockton Miller is one of the favorite players I've ever coached," Marsh said. "That kid just absolutely puts his heart out there every single time. He's been playing injured all season; he's held together with tape in so many places. Anybody would be proud to coach him, and I'm sure as heck glad it was us. The fact he doesn't get to come back: I think that's the bummer for everybody."

Along with Beers' 11 points, Macias scored 10, Cripe nine, junior Adam Nelson five and Miller three. West Noble finishes its season with a 13-10 record.

For the Panthers, Brenner led the way with 15 points. Raasch had 10, sophomore Brock Bontrager eight, Yoder six, junior Cooper Wiens five and junior Jamarr Jackson two.

To win a sectional championship with all the obstacles that COVID-19 brought this season meant more, in Wolfe's eyes.

"The last year is almost unexplainable," Wolfe said. "With all of the adversity that our community, our school and even our basketball team — this one's special because there were a lot more barriers in the way."

It was a repeat sectional championship for NorthWood (15-8) and the 10th in program history. They will now travel to New Castle High School Saturday, March 13 to compete in the 3A New Castle regional.

The Panthers will play the host Trojans (9-15), who upset 17-win Hamilton Heights to win a sectional title. The two teams will play at 10 a.m., with No. 4 (3A) Leo (21-4) facing Mississinewa (17-8) in the second regional semifinal at noon. The two semifinal winners will play in the championship game that night at 7:30 p.m.

Note: No ticket information for regionals has been released yet. Once it is, we will share it online via our social media pages and in a printed edition of the newspaper.

