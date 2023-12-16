Prep bowling: Bulldogs bowl at Roosevelt

Dec. 15—DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School bowling teams tested themselves away from home for the first time in over two weeks on Thursday, competing against Des Moines Roosevelt in an Iowa Alliance Conference south division dual at Air Lanes.

The Ottumwa girls remained unbeaten, improving to 6-0 overall with four Iowa Alliance wins, posting a score of 2,788 beating the Roughriders by 765 pins. Mackenzie Clubb led the Bulldogs with a 427 two-game series total, opening the day with a 247.

Hannalee Songer added a 200 average for the OHS girls, including a team-best 205 second game. Madi Greene added a two-game series of 379, Olivia Moughler posted a 363 total, Brooklyn Welch added a 355 and Katelin Valentine rolled a 321 series for Ottumwa.

"I thought we had good energy for the individual games, but we were really flat for bakers and the scores showed," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We missed less spares than we did on Tuesday, so that was a positive."

Josh Lee led the Ottumwa boys (1-5, 1-3 Iowa Alliance) on Tuesday at Air Lanes, posting a 212 average for the Bulldogs including an impressive 253 in the second game. Ottumwa won three of the five baker games against the Roosevelt as part of a 2,359 final total finishing 262 pins behind the Roughriders.

Lucas Sprau finished with a 289 two-game series total, edging OHS teammate Jayce Walker by 14 pins. Brayden Hopkins posted a 263 total, edging Josh Ashby by one.

The Ottumwa bowling teams will host Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon at Champion Bowl starting at 2 p.m. The Ottumwa and Des Moines Lincoln girls will be battling for control of the Iowa Alliance south division lead.