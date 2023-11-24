Prep Bowl run has Kingsland feeling like it's 1995

Nov. 24—SPRING VALLEY — There's an eerie feeling emanating for Matt Kolling as he compares Kingsland's football past to its present. But lucky for the Knights coach, it's the good kind of eerie.

It's good because Kolling played on the Kingsland team that he's comparing to this present Knights team, and it was a heck of a group.

That was in 1995, when running back Kolling ran wild for a Kingsland outfit that won the state title and finished its season unbeaten.

The Knights did that after enduring prolonged struggles. Kingsland went 1-8 his sophomore year, then 3-6 before massively righting its ship and ending 14-0 and as state champs his senior year.

This current bunch of Knights went 3-6 two years ago and 4-6 last year. And now? They're perfect, just like in 1995. They take a 13-0 record into their 9-Player state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, against fellow unbeaten Nevis (12-0).

Nevis was ranked third in the final 9-Player poll, Kingsland fifth.

Oh, and one more similarity between that 1995 Knights bunch and this one. It snowed during their '95 section semifinal game. So, of course, it also snowed this past Oct. 28 when Kingsland played Houston in its section semifinal.

It's all part of why Kolling is feeling pretty good about his team's chances in Saturday's title game. History has repeated itself every step of the way. Why stop now?

"There are so many parallels between the two teams," Kolling said. "It's very eerie."

The most obvious and important similarity between Kingsland circa 1995 and now is that just like in '95, this Kingsland team is ultra-talented.

That starts with what it has in its offensive backfield, where the likely top duo in all of 9-Player football resides, senior running back Beau Wiersma and sophomore quarterback Kaaleem Reiland.

They've been nothing short of dynamite this season, both showing speed, power and elusiveness when running and Reiland showing vast improvement as a passer. They've made it impossible for opposing defenses to zero in on either one of them. Wiersma, who is coming off a 297-yards,

three-touchdowns game in the state semifinals (36-28 win over Fertile-Beltrami)

, has now rushed for 2,117 yards and 38 touchdowns this season.

Reiland, who managed 115 yards rushing and 50 passing (including a touchdown) in the semifinals, now has 1,045 yards rushing and 1,793 passing, with 21 TD strikes. His top target has been Ayden Howard (39 catches, 833 yards, 8 touchdowns).

"Kingsland has a two-headed monster," Nevis coach Shawn Klimek said. "With those two guys, you have to really make sure you're concentrating on them. One missed assignment and they'll take it to the house. And their line is really good. They really get after it."

Yes, the Knights wouldn't be much without their blockers. And in seniors Noah House (6-0, 220); Courtland Drury-Deboer (6-0, 195) and junior Ira Schmidt (6-2, 250), Kolling has three of the best around.

"In our last game, Fertile-Beltrami had some big, athletic linemen on both sides of the ball," Kolling said. "And we were able to win the line of scrimmage against them. We were really good at the point of attack."

Kingsland is going to have to repeat that against Nevis, which is outscoring opponents 44-8 this season and blanked No. 4-ranked Ottertail Central 35-0 in the state semis.

"Our team is pretty solid defensively," Klimek said. "That is what we hang our hat on. Our guys take a lot of pride playing defense and knowing their assignments."

Offensively, Nevis is balanced like Kingsland. First-year starting quarterback Eli Lewis has had a banner year, with 1,428 yards passing, 32 touchdowns and just one interception. The Tigers also have a standout running back in Ayomide Ogundeji. The 5-9, 165-pound speedster has rushed for 1,206 yards and 15 touchdowns.