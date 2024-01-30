Prep basketball roundup: Westchester, Grant clinch league championships

Westchester clinched the Western League boys' basketball championship after a 67-57 win over Venice on Monday.

The Comets are 19-6 overall and 10-1 league and hold a two-game lead after Palisades was upset by LACES 70-52.

David Conerly scored 18 points for Westchester.

LACES 70, Palisades 52: Yasmin Sharif scored 14 points, Ian Hunter 13 and Donovan Cornelius 12 for LACES, which ended Palisades' six-game winning streak. Ryan Conner had 10 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Granada Hills 60, Cleveland 59: The Highlanders dropped Cleveland from a first-place tie in the West Valley League. Dylan Vo scored 22 points.

Birmingham 83, Taft 33: The Patriots moved back into first place in the West Valley League. Alex Dupre and Daniel Howard each scored 17 points for Birmingham.

Chatsworth 74, El Camino Real 62: The Chancellors improved to 6-2 in the West Valley League, tied for second place with Cleveland.

Grant 83, North Hollywood 48: The Lancers (19-6, 10-0) clinched the East Valley League title. Will Overton scored 21 points.

King/Drew 63, Maranatha 57: Donald Thompson finished with 22 points for King/Drew, the likely No. 1 seed for City Section Open Division playoffs.

Sun Valley Poly 62, Chavez 23: Jac Libunao scored 15 points and JD Wyatt had 14 for the Parrots.

Bernstein 97, Belmont 35: Tory Agtang led Bernstein with 22 points. Bernstein is 22-5 and 12-0 in league.

Bishop Alemany 57, Loyola 45: The Warriors won their opening game of the Mission League tournament and will travel to Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday.

St. Francis 72, Chaminade 52: Ben O'Connor led St. Francis with 18 points. The Golden Knights play at Crespi on Tuesday.

Rancho Verde 77, Rancho Christian 62: Rancho Verde pulled into a first-place tie in the Ivy League.

St. Bonaventure 84, Cate 57: Dylan Benner had 19 points for St. Bonaventure, the Tri-Valley League champions.

Hueneme 64, Malibu 42: Dylan Goosen had 32 points for Malibu.

Girls' basketball

Birmingham 63, Taft 21: The West Valley League champions rolled to their eighth consecutive league win. Zoee Mitchell had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

