Prep basketball roundup: Valencia hands West Ranch rare Foothill League defeat

Valencia coach Bill Bedgood and his son, Bryce. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Valencia ended West Ranch's 45-game Foothill League boys' basketball win streak Tuesday.

Stacy Webb delivered a 69-67 victory by making a layup with one second left.

Bryce Bedgood scored 25 points and had 15 rebounds. Webb added 15 points.

Windward 67, Viewpoint 36: The Wildcats are close to being a Southern Section Open Division playoff team if they can finish out the regular season successfully, and their first attempt was a win over Viewpoint to help the Wildcats go to 22-3 overall and 5-0 in the Gold Coast League.

Elijah Gelin and Nasir Luna each scored 17 points for Windward, which has been relying on guards Gavin Hightower and JJ Harris this season.

Brentwood 68, Crossroads 51: Jordan Houegban scored 30 points for Brentwood.

Saugus 88, Hart 61: Justin Perez scored 23 points for Saugus.

Heritage Christian 61, Valley Christian 49: Tae Simmons scored 19 points and Dillan Shaw 17 for Heritage Christian.

Santa Monica 67, Palos Verdes 45: Luke Hecht made six three-pointers and finished with 21 points for Santa Monica.

Foothill 48, Yorba Linda 43: Danny Kennard and Travis Paleo each scored 16 points to help Foothill improve to 4-0 in league play.

Walnut 57, Diamond Bar 56: Nathan Yen scored 24 points for Walnut.

Crescenta Valley 75, Burroughs 54: Derek Najarian scored 22 points and Vaughn Zargarian had 20 points for the 19-6 Falcons.

Arcadia 86, Glendale 65: The Apaches improved to 18-7 and 10-1 in the Pacific League. Mansour Sanneh scored 19 points.

Pasadena 74, Burbank 32: The Bulldogs stayed tied for first place in Pacific League.

Girls' basketball

Sierra Canyon 75, Chaminade 31: The Trailblazers stayed unbeaten in the Mission League. Izela Arenas scored 23 points, Mackenly Randolph had 20 points and 17 rebounds and Jerzy Robinson added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Hart 59, Saugus 53: Morgan Mack finished with 21 points and nine assists for Hart.

Valencia 44, West Ranch 43: Keira McLaughlin had 15 points for Valencia.

Ontario Christian 103, Woodcrest Christian 20: Kaleena Smith scored 45 points for Ontario Christian.

Brentwood 70, Crossroads 24: The Eagles (16-7, 5-0) stayed in first place in the Gold Coast League. Payton Sugar scored 18 points.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.