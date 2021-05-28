Prep basketball Roundup: Union wraps up GSHL top spot

May 28—The Union boys basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the season, holding off a tough challenge from Skyview 67-64 on Thursday.

The win clinched the top regular-season record in the 4A/3A Greater St. Helens League for Union (12-1). With one game left, the Titans have a two-game lead over Camas, which beat Union on Tuesday.

Union (12-1) led 34-27 at halftime. But Skyview (6-5) pulled within 48-46 as Colton Looney scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the third quarter.

Kaden Horn led Union with 19 points, including a crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. The Titans were 7 for 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Ariya Briscoe and Izaiah Vongnath each scored 15 points for Union.

Squeeky Johnson added 17 points for Skyview.

Boys basketball

MOUNTAIN VIEW 54, EVERGREEN 53 — The Thunder won for the fifth time in six games, denying Evergreen's last-second shot.

Austin Lee scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for Mountain View (5-9).

Evergreen's Jaden Stanley scored a game-high 28 points, but couldn't convert a potential game-winner at the buzzer. That shot was set up by Lenin Fierro's steal with eight seconds left.

KELSO 50, PRAIRIE 43 — The Hilanders outscored Prairie 18-10 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 4A/3A GSHL win at home.

CAMAS 81, BATTLE GROUND 63 — Armand Nunez scored 17 points as the Papermakers used a hot fourth quarter to pull away.

Camas outscored Battle Ground 35-17 in the fourth quarter, which began with the teams tied at 46.

Tait Spencer led Battle Ground with 28 points.

WASHOUGAL 59, COLUMBIA RIVER 35 — The visiting Panthers gave Columbia River all sorts of trouble to get their first 2A GSHL win of the season.

"They really defended us well," Columbia River coach David Long said of Washougal. "They affected the way we played. We just couldn't get going. They earned it."

Ioannis Fassilis had 14 points and Holden Bea 10 for Washougal.

Homero Anguiano led River in scoring with seven points.

Story continues

MARK MORRIS 81, FORT VANCOUVER 72 — Deacon Dietz scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Monarchs held off the Trappers.

Tre Cannon scored 23 points and Gabe Diegle added 21 for Fort Vancouver.

R.A. LONG 66, WOODLAND 24 — The Lumberjacks led 19-0 after the first quarter and cruised to a 2A GSHL road win.

Aaron Ofstun and Calvin Holden each scored 16 points to lead R.A. Long, which improved to 6-0.

Girls basketball

UNION 62, SKYVIEW 48 — Abbey Kaip scored 15 points, Lolo Weatherspoon added 12 and the Titans earned a 4A/3A GSHL road win.

Two days after handing Camas its first loss, Union (10-2) used a strong fourth quarter to pull away after leading 42-35 through three.

Rowyn Riley scored 19 points to lead Skyview (5-7).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 51, EVERGREEN 37 — Victoria Schneider scored 12 points to lead the Thunder to a win.

Nina Peterson and Sydney Horton each scored 11 points for Mountain View, which took charge by outscoring Evergreen 22-13 in the second quarter.

LA CENTER 55, CASTLE ROCK 42 — Gianna D'Emilio scored 18 points, 11 steals and six rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 1A Trico League road win.

Lauren Fox scored 12 points for La Center (4-0). Alyse Webberley and Kylee Stephens each added 11 points. Webberley also had 12 rebounds.

Payton Kessler scored 17 points to lead Castle Rock (2-6).

KING'S WAY CHRISTIAN 63, SETON CATHOLIC 34 — Laurel Quinn scored 23 points, made five 3-pointers and had eight rebounds to lead the Knights to the Trico League victory.

Lisa Hartwich had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Abby Cummins had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Seton Catholic was led in scoring by Maddie Willis' 18 points.