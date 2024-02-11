Prep basketball roundup: Miye Kodama of Louisville contributes in two playoff wins on same day

(Getty Images)

It was quite a Saturday for Louisville's Miye Kodama, who has been trying to play girls' soccer and basketball simultaneously in the same season. Unfortunately, playoff games for both sports were happening on the same day.

Kodama scored two goals, including the game-winner in sudden death, in a 2-1 soccer playoff win over Crescenta Valley at Glendale High that started at 11 a.m. Then, in a 3 p.m. basketball game in Woodland Hills against Calvary Chapel, she finished with nine points and five assists in a 63-39 victory.

Taylor Westbrook had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Louisville, the No. 1 seed in Division 2A.

Sierra Canyon 82, Orangewood 43: Mackenly Randolph had 24 points and 15 rebounds in an Open Division playoff opener for Sierra Canyon. Jerzy Robinson added 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Etiwanda 90, Corona Centennial 38: The Eagles rolled to victory in their pool of the Open Division bracket. Kennedy Smith scored 27 points and Grace Knox 25.

Mater Dei 56, Sage Hill 55: The Monarchs rallied for the Open Division win. Jenessa Cotton scored 23 points for Mater Dei.

Ontario Christian 73, Bishop Montgomery 58: The third-seeded team had no problem winning its Open Division opener.

Harvard-Westlake 63, Windward 57: The Wolverines advanced in the Division 1 playoffs. Deana Thompson led the way with 19 points. Madison McDonald and Angelina Habis added 14 points apiece.

Brentwood 75, Crescenta Valley 48: Jocelyn Pascual scored 21 points and Lev Feiman had 20 points for Brentwood in a Division 1 game.

Westchester 76, El Camino Real 27: Mariah Blake had 16 points in the Comets' City Section Open Division win.

Birmingham 76, Crenshaw 62: Sammy Velasquez led the top-seeded Patriots with 18 points in an Open Division win.

Hamilton 67, Granada Hills 52: The Yankees advanced in a City Open Division win. Birmingham will play King/Drew in the semifinals and Westchester will face Hamilton.

Boys' basketball

Lynwood 110, Yucaipa 64: For the second straight playoff game, Lynwood reached triple digits in points scored. Jason Crowe Jr. led the way with 42 points.

Great Oak 56, Crespi 53: The top-seeded team in 2AA was eliminated when Great Oak freshman Jaxon Allensworth made a three-pointer at the buzzer from just inside the half-court line. Malakai Perrantes had tied the score at 53-53 by making two free throws with 4.9 seconds left.

Heritage Christian 55, Shalhevet 38: Dillan Shaw scored 17 points for Heritage Christian. Aiden Bitran had 22 points for Shalhevet.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.