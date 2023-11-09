Prep basketball roundup, Friday's schedule

Nov. 8—BRAGGS 90, INDIANOLA 31 (B) — Braggs scored 33 points in the second quarter to take a 62-16 lead into the half en route to its first win of the year. Daryl Winter scored 18 of his team leading 21 points before the break. Jaylen Melton finished with 16 points and Hazen Edwards ended with 14 for the Wildcats (1-1).

INDIANOLA 35, BRAGGS 21 (G) — The Lady Wildcats fell behind 16-4 in the first period and couldn't find a way to recover. No one had double digits on the boards for Braggs (0-2) but Madi Clark finished with a team high seven points.

H.L. STUMBAUGH TOURNAMENT (G) — Ava Scott led Oktaha with 18 points in a 66-26 drubbing of Conway Christian Tuesday night in Lamar, Arkansas. Brynna Rodden added 13 points for the Lady Tigers (2-0) while Shianne Dill finished with 12. Oktaha resumes action Tuesday, November 28 on the road at Haskell. Tipoff is 6 p.m. while the boys follow at 7:30 p.m.

Friday's schedule

BASKETBALL

Braggs at McCurtain, 6:30/8 p.m.