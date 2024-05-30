PREP BASKETBALL: Plainview hires Cold Springs boys coach Willingham

May 30—Plainview has hired Cold Springs boys basketball coach Cade Willingham to the same position.

Willingham, who spent one season with the Eagles, confirmed the return to his alma mater in a text message to The Times on Thursday.

A three-year starter at Plainview, Willingham helped guide the Bears to a Class 3A state crown (2018) under former coach Robi Coker.

Cold Springs, which won six games last season, will attempt to fill the void as soon as possible.