PREP BASKETBALL: Meyer steps down as Cullman boys coach

Feb. 25—Bobby Meyer has stepped down as Cullman's varsity boys basketball coach after 11 seasons, the school announced on Wednesday.

Meyer notched a 186-140 record at the helm, leading Cullman to several big wins during his tenure.

In a statement released by the school, Principal Kim Hall said: "Coach Meyer has been a great leader and example for young men during his time as coach at CHS, and we are very thankful for the positive example he's set for young men here for more than a decade. We are extremely grateful for the contributions he has made to CHS athletics and the Cullman community."

Added Meyer: "I'm a ball coach. I enjoy teaching in the classroom. At all levels of the organization, the vision of coaching a program has to be unified. At this point, I have decided to step down as basketball coach at Cullman High School. I want to thank my loyal staff, Joseph McPhillips, Cory Meyer and Jason Johnsey. I also want to thank the many other coaches on staff for their friendship through the years; Josh Hembree, Jonathan Hayes and many others. I'd also like to say thank you to Scott Lochridge. Thank you, Dr. Patterson, the administration and board members for the opportunity. Also, a special thank you to my wife Janice, and Dean, for their support of a coach's life."