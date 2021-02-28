Prep basketball leaders: 02/28/2021

James Cook, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
Feb. 28—AREA STAT LEADERS

BOYS

Points Per Game

Name School Avg.

Brock Broderick TC Christian 23.7

Shawn Bramer Lake Leelanau SM 23.0

Evan Solomon Charlevoix 23.0

Jayden Alfred Mancelona 21.2

Preston Ball Elk Rapids 20.7

Gavin Miller Leland 20.2

Kaleb Moore Manton 19.0

Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 18.5

Mateo Barnett Manistee Catholic 18.5

Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 18.4

Jack Stefanski Frankfort 17.8

Dylan Barnowski Lake Leelanau SM 17.5

Levi Schultz TC Bulldogs 17.5

Lane Lindsay Forest Area 16.0

Lucas McKernan Manton 15.6

Phoenix Mulholland Forest Area 15.6

Quinn Zickert Benzie Central 15.5

Corey Deer Gaylord 15.2

Brayden Dawson Bellaire 14.8

Blake Dezeeuw McBain NMC 14.8

Dominic Hart Forest Area 14.8

Luke Hazelton Glen Lake 14.6

Dylan Cragg Grayling 14.3

Adam Gerberding TC St. Francis 14.0

Kyle Kaczanowski Buckley 13.9

Wyatt Nausadis TC St. Francis 13.7

Preston Malpass East Jordan 13.5

Jacob Mueller Charlevoix 13.3

Luke Hazelton Glen Lake 13.3

Jackson Kulawiak Buckley 13.1

Brody Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 12.9

JJ Popp Leland 12.8

Luke Puffer Manton 12.6

Mason Travis Elk Rapids 12.6

Nate Childers Benzie Central 12.5

Elijah Mleko TC Christian 12.4

Aidan Brehm Boyne City 11.9

Hunter Bisballe Lake City 11.8

Eliot Boik Grayling 11.8

Jack Neer Boyne City 11.7

Cole Jenema Cadillac 11.4

Tyler Milarch Buckley 11.4

Jack Neer Boyne City 11.1

Chris Grody Alba 11.1

Dylan Acevedo Alba 11.0

Adam Pierce Manistee Catholic 10.9

Matthew Fuller Mesick 10.9

Casey Donahue TC St. Francis 10.7

Adrian Bembeneck GT Academy 10.7

Gavin Bebble Gaylord St. Mary 10.1

Carter Simmer Mesick 10.1

Caleb Caul Grayling 10.0

Mason Malpass East Jordan 10.0

Brock Bootz Alba 10.0

Rebounds Per Game

Name School Avg.

Brock Broderick TC Christian 11.9

Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 11.4

Jayden Alfred Mancelona 10.9

Shawn Bramer Lake Leelanau SM 10.8

Jacob Mueller Charlevoix 10.8

Jack Stefanski Frankfort 10.6

Brock Bootz Alba 10.5

Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 10.1

Kyle Kaczanowski Buckley 9.9

Levi Dimon Forest Area 9.8

Aidan Brehm Boyne City 9.7

JJ Popp Leland 9.6

Chris Grody Alba 9.0

Josh Burnham TC Central 8.8

Gavin Miller Leland 8.8

Caleb Stuck Charlevoix 8.3

Zak Bolde Elk Rapid s 8.3

Nate Persing Grayling 8.1

Logan Wienclaw Mesick 8.0

Assists Per Game

Name School Avg.

Kaleb Moore Manton 5.3

Caleb Stuck Charlevoix 4.5

Preston Ball Elk Rapids 4.4

Matthew Fuller Mesick 4.4

Wyatt Nausadis TC St. Francis 4.1

Brock Broderick TC Christian 4.0

Caleb Linna Mesick 3.8

Dylan Acevedo Alba 3.6

Dylan Barnowski Lake Leelanau SM 3.5

Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 3.4

Carson Bourdo TC Central 3.3

Caleb Caul Grayling 3.3

JJ Popp Leland 3.2

Justin Ackler Mancelona 3.0

Anthony Ribel TC Central 3.0

Ben Kiessel Leland 3.0

Gavin Bebble Gaylord St. Mary 3.0

Brody Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 2.9

Henry Plumstead Glen Lake 2.8

Aidan Brehm Boyne City 2.7

Dylan Cragg Grayling 2.6

Connor Ciolek Glen Lake 2.6

Evan Solomon Charlevoix 2.5

Alex Calcaterra Boyne City 2.4

Steals Per Game

Name School Avg.

Luke Puffer Manton 4.6

Lane Lindsay Forest Area 4.3

Kaleb Moore Manton 4.3

Brody Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 3.5

Jayden Alfred Mancelona 3.4

Jackson Kulawiak Buckley 3.3

Mekhi Marsh Forest Area 3.2

Levi Schultz TC Bulldogs 3.2

Wyatt Nausadis TC St. Francis 3.1

Brayden Dawson Bellaire 3.0

Caleb Stuck Charlevoix 2.8

Timmy Plamondon TC Bulldogs 2.8

Dylan Acevedo Alba 2.7

Eliot Boik Grayling 2.5

Jack Neer Boyne City 2.5

Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 2.5

Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 2.5

Preston Ball Elk Rapids 2.4

Caleb Caul Grayling 2.4

Carson Bourdo TC Central 2.3

Brock Broderick TC Christian 2.2

Matthew Fuller Mesick 2.2

Mateo Barnett Manistee Catholic 2.2

Gavin Miller Leland 2.2

Spencer Ball Elk Rapids 2.2

Evan Stipe TC Bulldogs 2.2

Evan Solomon Charlevoix 2.0

Blocks Per Game

Name School Avg.

Cole Jenema Cadillac 3.0

Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 2.9

Phoenix Mulholland Forest Area 2.4

Dylan Cragg Grayling 2.1

Kyle Kaczanowski Buckley 1.9

Chris Grody Alba 1.9

Preston Malpass East Jordan 1.5

Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 1.5

Brayden Dawson Bellaire 1.5

Joey Donahue TC St. Francis 1.3

Corey Deer Gaylord 1.3

Josh Burnham TC Central 1.0

Carson Briggs TC Central 1.0

Avery Kellogg Elk Rapids 1.0

Levi Schultz TC Bulldogs 1.0

GIRLS

Points Per Game

Name School Avg.

Lauren Wilder Manton 20.7

Olivia Lowe Leland 19.7

Judith Veldboom Ellsworth 19.7

Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 19.0

Emma Schierbeek McBain 16.8

Olivia Bellows Lake City 16.3

Ellen Bretzke Benzie 16.0

Chloe Bisballe Lake City 15.8

Jacey Somers Bellaire 15.5

Maggie Napont TC St. Francis 15.0

Kinzie Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 15.0

Molly Anderson Cadillac 14.5

Megan Lautner TC West 14.3

Elly Sexton Brethren 14.0

Aliah Diehl TC West 13.5

Grace Bradford Glen Lake 13.0

Gloria Stepanovich Benzie 12.6

Emily Grant Lake Leelanau SM 12.5

Gwyn Bramer TC St. Francis 12.0

Ava Schultz Gaylord St. Mary 10.8

Olivia Meyer Cadillac 10.5

Olyvia Nederhood McBain 10.5

Breana Kniss Forest Area 10.2

Colleen Hegewald TC St. Francis 10.0

Ruby Hogan Glen Lake 9.7

Maddie Bradford Glen Lake 9.7

Mackenzie Bisballe Lake City 9.5

Gracie Kimball Forest Area 9.3

Alexis Danford Ellsworth 9.3

Aysia Taylor Manton 9.2

Leah Fleis Lake Leelanau SM 9.0

Grace Dawson Boyne City 8.0

Bailey Murrell Gaylord St. Mary 8.0

Meagan Lange Forest Area 8.0

Rebounds Per Game

Name School Avg.

Olivia Lowe Leland 16.5

Name School Avg.

Elly Sexton Brethren 11.8

Ellen Bretzke Benzie 11.3

Grace Bradford Glen Lake 10.3

Judith Veldboom Ellsworth 9.7

Gloria Stepanovich Benzie 9.6

Mackenzie Bisballe Lake City 9.0

Grace Fosmore Glen Lake 8.3

Aysia Taylor Manton 8.3

Alexis Danford Ellsworth 8.3

Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 8.0

Aliah Diehl TC West 7.3

Maggie Napont TC St. Francis 7.0

Mikayla Sharrow Charlevoix 7.0

Olyvia Nederhood McBain 6.8

Assists Per Game

Name School Avg.

Chloe Bisballe Lake City 5.5

Lauren Wilder Manton 4.8

Tatum Kareck Leland 4.3

Audrey Smith Lake Leelanau SM 4.3

Noel Mann Bellaire 4.1

Molly Anderson Cadillac 4.0

Ruby Hogan Glen Lake 4.0

Emma Schierbeek McBain 4.0

Ellen Bretzke Benzie 3.4

Nicole Adams Lake City 3.3

Grace Fosmore Glen Lake 3.3

Emma Boonstra McBain 3.0

Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 3.0

Kiera Dulaney Ellsworth 3.0

Steals Per Game

Name School Avg.

Ruby Hogan Glen Lake 5.3

Lauren Wilder Manton 5.0

Olivia Lowe Leland 4.0

Audrey Smith Lake Leelanau SM 4.8

Ava Schultz Gaylord St. Mary 4.4

Judith Veldboom Ellsworth 4.3

Halle Richardson Brethren 3.6

Chloe Bisballe Lake City 3.5

Hailey Helling Glen Lake 3.3

Grace Fosmore Glen Lake 3.3

Jordan Noble Boyne City 3.3

Tatum Kareck Leland 3.2

Mia Osorio Leland 3.2

Ellen Bretzke Benzie 3.1

Olivia Meyer Cadillac 3.0

Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 3.0

Mikayla Sharrow Charlevoix 3.0

Kari Day Boyne City 2.9

Emily Grant Lake Leelanau SM 2.8

Emma Boonstra McBain 2.8

Emma Schierbeek McBain 2.8

Grace Bradford Glen Lake 2.7

Aliah Diehl TC West 2.5

Mackenzie Bisballe Lake City 2.5

Christy Figueroa Ellsworth 2.5

Keira Dulaney Ellsworth 2.5

Megan Moffit Manton 2.3

Katie Decker Bellaire 2.2

Delaney Goodwin Bellaire 2.1

Meagan Lange Forest Area 2.2

Elise Johnson Benzie 2.1

Maggie Napont TC St. Francis 2.0

Olivia Bellows Lake City 2.0

Gwyn Bramer TC St. Francis 2.0

Colleen Hegewald TC St. Francis 2.0

Aysia Taylor Manton 2.0

Blocks Per Game

Name School Avg.

Jessica Robbins Glen Lake 3.0

Celia Phillon Ellswort h 2.0

Emma Schierbeek McBain 1.8

Olivia Lowe Leland 1.7

Sam Powers Manton 1.5

Gloria Stepanovich Benzie 1.5

Ellen Bretzke Benzie 1.4

Jacey Somers Bellaire 1.0

Elly Sexton Brethren 1.0

Breana Kniss Forest Area 1.0

Valarie Nelson Forest Area 1.0

BOWLING

Lucky Jack's Bowling League Scores

Men's Game

300 Marcus Oien

253 Christian Vreeland

247 Diz Dalzell

246 Victor Vreeland

244 David Montgomery

243 Fred Marsh

243 Dan Ziegler

240 Johnny Ferguson

236 Mitchell Mosley

234 Bob Boik

233 Brian Percy

232 Rob Davis

231 Michael Williams

228 Ben Orr

227 Justin Jewett

226 Drew Newman

226 Ben Orr

226 Louis Plamondon

225 Victor Vreeland

225 Shawn Antol

225 Brian Simpson

225 Jerry Orr

224 Dominic Hubbell

224 Frank McClellan

223 Tristen Witkowski

223 Bryan Frank

223 Al Rickert

219 Chip Culbertson

218 Jeff Prepejchal

217 Jon Parent

216 Bill Jenkins

216 Chad Fetterman

216 Buck Kinnee

216 Mike Beaver

215 Jason Gray

214 Jon Loomis

214 Rob Davis

214 Fred Marsh

214 Fred Marsh

214 Carl Walter

214 Don Halvorson

214 Christian Vreeland

213 Kurt Kohler

213 Pat Moore

213 Kirk Parent

213 Doug Williams

212 Todd Hawkins

212 Stan Saczyk

212 Jim Ames

211 Nick Kohler

211 Pat Brooks

211 Mike Hodges

211 Jeff Richard

210 Jim Smith

210 Paul Moy

210 Jon Parent

210 Roger Lafreniere

210 Craig Petersen jr

Men's Series

708 (227-237-244) Jim Orr

708 (225-245-235) Brandon Smith

707 (246-259) Aaron Phillips

698 (228-257-213) Mike Griffiths

690 (224-221-245) John Sivek

686 (215-237-234) Chip Fryer

683 (245-223-215) Jerry Kopchia

679 (223-254) Andy Leppek

677 (300-247) Marcus Oien

671 (268-216) Jon Parent

671 (265) Brendan Ehlert

669 (256-214) Marcus Oien

667 (226-216-225) George Humphry

666 (267-246) Jim Hurst

666 (247-225) Derek Smith

657 (245-237) Brian Percy

657 (227-217-213) Dylan Anderson

655 (248) Lucky Mericle

654 (236-236) Chris Sirois

653 (216-233) John Sivek

651 (257) Jim Palmer

648 (216-227) Steven Cadwell

647 (234-236) Gene Allen

646 (290) John Sivek

645 (238-213) Bill Jenkins

645 (210-253) Ray W. Horton

643 (247-213) Jerry Torresan

643 (241) Brent Wheat

640 (215-216) Terry Rhodes

638 (231-235) Terry Rhodes

637 (221-217) Troy Noble

637 (215-223) Pete Vannini

635 (213-219) Jonathon Loomis

634 (211-243) Les Anderson

633 (279) Brian Abernethy

633 (238) Zack Cavanaugh

633 (224) Ryan Marek

629 (233) Jim Orr

629 (221) Michael Williams

628 (256) Jay Langler

627 (236) Derek Nowak

624 (256) John Wisniewski

623 (257) Bruce Walter

623 (237) Mark Martin

622 (213-227) Justin Patterson

621 (214-223) Steve Flees

620 (240) Mike Townsend

BOWLING

619 (210-216) Steve Flees

618 (214-219) Paul Franke

617 (256) Bill Beaver

616 (248) Bruce Elben

616 (232) Brad Wheat

615 (236) Jon Lichty

614 (233-221) Brad Wozniak

613 (236) Gene Kelly

612 (221) Gary Brown

612 (216-237) Tim Brien

609 (226) Tim Banyai

607 (213-225) Leo Dutton

605 (224) Jerry Orr

603 David L. Anderson

601 (278) Sawyer Robinson

600 (233) Andy Radtke

600 (210-213) John Sivek

Women's Game

219 Crystal Hettinger

202 Jean Steffes

197 Michelle Smith

197 Sheila Mosley

192 Stacey Bivona

192 Janice Moy

191 Samantha Rettelle

191 Karen Parent

191 Barb Anderson

Women's Series

640 (200-222-218) Samantha Mosley

635 (200-255) Bryce Noble

629 (220-225) Denise Vaughan

608 (201-225) LouAnn Hurst

579 (206-223) Angie Daniel

576 (226) Heather Hettinger

575 (213) Colby Fortin

571 (216-192) Kalie Wiederhold

570 (199-232) Denise Vaughan

554 (197) Denise Vaughan

550 (191) Bobbi Jo Babik

544 (214) Pam Frank

536 (201) Peggy Weber

534 (200) Tracy Kuehne

Incredible Mo's Bowling League Scores

Men's Game

237 Owen McDowell

225 Jon Kiernan

223 Troy Noble

219 Clifton Fraley

217 Tim Gleason

216 Pat Moore

210 Pat Moore

Men's Series

747 (267-267-213) Eric Porter

727 (246-220-256) Chris Galla

716 (299-214) Marcus Oien

690 (269-212) Shawn Antol

686 (247-237) Shawn Phillips

674 (223-215-236) Eric Porter

653 (215-237) Craig McKinnon

643 (235) Vic Dunbar

Women's Series

719 (227-255-237) Denise Vaughan

odds

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at MILWAUKEE 1 1/2 (237) LA Clippers

at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Chicago

New York 1 (215) at DETROIT

at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Atlanta

at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Washington

Memphis 1 1/2 (222) at HOUSTON

at LA LAKERS 4 (224 1/2 ) Golden State

Phoenix 10 (226) at MINNES

at SACRAMENTO 2 1/2 (239) Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Villanova 12 at BUTLER

Memphis 4 at CINCINNATI

at MARYLAND 3 MichiganSt.

at W KENTUCKY 17 FIU

at UTEP OFF Charlotte

Montana St. 11 at IDAHO

at OHIO STATE 2 Iowa

at MARIST 3 Quinnipiac

at NC STATE 6 1/2 Pittsburgh

at HOUSTON 18 1/2 South Florida

at SOUTH DAKOTA OFF North Dakota St

at ORAL ROBERTS OFF W. Illinois

at UTAH ST. 8 Nevada

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Boston -165 at NY RANGERS +155

at NASHVILLE OFF Columbus OFF

Philadelphia -158 at BUFFALO +148

at NY ISLANDERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF

at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF

Washington -130 at NEW JERSEY +120

deals

Saturday's Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Zach Bryant from Chicago Cubs.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Zack Burdi, Jimmy Cordero, Garrett Crouchet, Matt Foster, Codi Heuer, Tyler Johnson, Jimmy Lambert, Jose Ruiz, LHPs Dylan Cease, Bernardo Flores Jr., Michael Kopech and Jonathn Stiever, Cs Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala, INFs Jake Burger, Nick Madrigal, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets, OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Gonzalez and Blake Rutherford on one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Robel Garcia from Los Angeles Angels waivers. Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 60-day IL.

Minor League

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Carter Hayes and Carlos Vega.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed Andrew Penner.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Orlando Rodriguez.

TRI-VALLEY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Hunter Cervenka.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Claimed D Jarred Tinordi from waivers.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jonas Johansson and D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Glenn Gawdin from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Frans Nielsen and RW Evgeny Svechnikov from the minor league taxi squad. Designated G Kaden Fulcher for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock and Joel Teasdale from Laval (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Eeli Tolvanen from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned D Connor Carrick to Binghamton (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski and C Connor Gunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Timothy Liljegren and LW Kenny Agostino for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned D Martin Marincin and LW Alex Galchenyuk tom Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL). Designated G Ilya Samsonov for assignment to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from the minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Ridly Greig from his amateur tryout (ATO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Alex Belzile and D Cale Fleury from Montreal (NHL) loan.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired F Kurtis Gabriel from San Jose (NHL) taxi squad loan.

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed G Andrew Shortridge to the active roster. Released G Max Paddock from his amateur tryout (ATO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled RW Greg Meireles from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Released LW James Hardie, D Dakota Krebs, G Jeremy Link, RW Cole MacKay and C Keegan Stevenson from their amateur tryout (ATO).

WILKES-BARRE.SCRANTON — Recalled C Jordy Bellerive from Pittsburgh (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended F Brandon Hawkins from Fort Wayne for one-game with an undisclosed fine amount for his actions in a game against Indy on Feb. 26.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Conner Bleackley from the commissioners exempt list.

