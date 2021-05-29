Prep basketball: King's Way Christian boys wrap up Trico League title with rout of La Center

May 29—A battle of league unbeatens turned into a blowout as the King's Way Christian boys basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away for 75-36 win over La Center on Friday.

La Center was down two starters, but the Wildcats hung tough with the Knights, trailing 28-20 at halftime. But King's Way scored 29 in the third quarter to pull away.

Sophomore Giovanny Evanson led the way with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Bryce Dodge added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Jordan Nixon led La Center with 12 points.

Both teams will advance to next week's 1A district crossover games.

Boys basketball

UNION 83, BATTLE GROUND 56 — Kaden Horn scored 26 points and Ariya Briscoe added 16 as Union wrapped up the regular season at 13-1.

The Titans will host Kelso or Heritage in the first round of the 4A/3A district playoffs on Wednesday.

Battle Ground, which was led by Cole Billingsley's 20 points, will host Evergreen on Wednesday.

SKYVIEW 61, CAMAS 49 — Squeaky Johnson scored a game-high 29 points, including hitting 12 of 13 free throws for the Storm.

Mehkai Brooks added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Armand Nunez had 10 points to lead Camas, which hit just 6 of 26 3-point shots.

PRAIRIE 58, HERITAGE 54 — Hayden Rose scored 35 points as a shorthanded Prairie squad held on for the win.

Jayden Cardiel scored 15 for Heritage, which will play Kelso on Tuesday in a district play-in game. Prairie will play at Camas on Wednesday.

RIDGEFIELD 76, WOODLAND 34 — Henry Hughes scores 28 points, including 15 in the third quarter, as the Spudders completed a 3-0 week in the 2A GSHL.

"It's nice to come out of this week with three wins," Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum said. "The way the schedule is set up, if you don't give a team your best shot, you don't get another chance at it."

Hughes hit 6 3-pointers after missing most of the first quarter after two quick fouls.

"He got his points in a hurry," Buffum said. "He shot the ball really well, and the guys were finding him when he was open."

Story continues

Ty Snider added 10 points for Ridgefield, while Justin Philpot led Woodland with 14.

Girls basketball

CAMAS 70, SKYVIEW 56 — Faith Bergstrom had 13 points and 17 rebounds and Ava Smith and Reagan Jamison combined for four consecutive 3-pointers to blow the game open in the third quarter.

Jamison finished with 15 points and Smith added 14 for the Papermakers who finished the regular season at 11-1.

Maddie Hendricks had 15 to lead the Storm, and Avery Wilson added 14.

Camas will host Evergreen or Battle Ground to open the district playoffs on Wednesday. Skyview will host Kelso.

UNION 73, BATTLE GROUND 30 — Abbey Kaip hit five 3-pointers and Caitlyn Leake added four more as the Titans cruise to victory.

Kaip finished with 17 points and Leake had 14. The Titans made 14 3-pointers.

HERITAGE 52, PRAIRIE 38 — Katie Peneueta scored 21 points and Keanna Salavea added 17 as Heritage used a big second half to rally past Prairie.

Prairie led 19-17 at halftime, but the Timberwolves took control with a 14-7 edge in the third quarter.

Claire Heitschmidt led Prairie with 14 points.

The teams will meet again next Wednesday to open the district playoffs.

HUDSON'S BAY 77, MARK MORRIS 28 — Mahaila Harrison led four Bay players in double figures with 20 points as the Eagles improved to 5-0 in the 2A GSHL.

Jaydia Martin scored 18, Aniyah Hampton had 17 and Kamelai Powell added 10 for the Eagles, who jumped out to a 23-3 lead after one quarter.

WASHOUGAL 59, HOCKINSON 43 — Jaiden Bea had 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Panthers pull away late.

Hockinson crept with nine points in the fourth quarter before Washougal pushed the advantage to as many as 19 points.

Savea Mansfield added 17 points and five assists, and Skylar Bea had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

RIDGEFIELD 50, WOODLAND 42 — Annika Hill hit four 3-pointers and Grace Goode led the way with 16 points as a shorthanded Ridgefield team fought for the win.

Coach Billy McKinney said the Spudders were missing five players for various reasons.

"I was looking over at the bench, and there were three kids there," McKinney said. "And we have 13 on the roster. But the kids we had in there battled. Some played the whole game."

Kelli Krusl added 13 points. Hill had several assists to go with her 12 points.

"Annika was my player of the game," McKinney said.

Abigail Huston led Woodland with 16 points.

KING'S WAY CHRISTIAN 46, LA CENTER 37 — Laurel Quinn scored 15 points as the Knights picked up the Trico League win at La Center.

The Wildcats' Kylee Stephens led all scorers with 18 points.