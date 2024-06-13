PREP BASKETBALL: IHSA adopts 35-second shot clock

Jun. 13—BLOOMINGTON — It's been talked about for years and starting in the 2026-27 high school basketball season, all varsity basketball contests will use a 35-second shot clock.

IHSA Board of Directors approved the recommendation brought forth by the IHSA Basketball advisory committee.

"The IHSA has allowed the shot clock to be used in tournaments and shootouts the pat two seasons, and the overwhelming feedback we have received from coaches is that it is time to embrace the shot clock in all varsity contests, said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "We believe the two-season lead time will provide our schools with ample opportunity to install the shot clocks and get comfortable with them from both a coaching and game administration perspective."

The shot clock will be required for all girls and boys varsity basketball games beginning with the 2026-27 school year. The use of the shot clock for lower-level (freshmen, sophomore or junior-varsity) contests will be determined by each individual conference and via mutual agreement by the competing teams in non-conference games.

While both the advisory committee and the Board of Directors heard a great deal of positive feedback, the sentiment from the top two coaches in Vermilion County basketball was completely the opposite.

"I've never like it," said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball coach Gary Tidwell. "I know it's been a discussion for several years. To me, high school basketball is a little different obviously than the college or professional game. I've always said that high school basketball is the purest game left.

"With a shot clock, you are going to speed the game up and I think that is more suited for more athletic teams, which at the school level is not always an equal playing field."

Salt Fork girls basketball coach Brian Russell echoed those sentiments.

"You are giving an advantage to teams that are a lot more talented than other teams," Russell said. "I've seen that people who are for the shot clock, think it's going to make the game more enjoyable to watch. But for those people, it's only going to be more enjoyable if the ball is going into the hoop. Otherwise, it could get lopsided very quickly.

"I hope they also make an adjustment to the running clock rule. You don't want to embarrass another team just because you have to shoot the ball every 35 seconds. Without the shot clock, it's been easier to respectful to another team in that situation where you are obviously better than them. I think you see that more in the girls game than the boys."

Ironically, both Tidwell and Russell played collegiate basketball with a shot clock, but they both pointed out that collegiate basketball teams are full with talented players that have been recruited to play. At the high school level, teams may have a bunch of talented players, a few talented players or possibly no talented players.

"Teams that don't have a high level of talent or a low-skill set are going to have play a quicker game," Tidwell said. "They are not going to be able to slow the game down. Coaches will not be able to use a stall tactic to where they can be more patient on the offensive end to work for a better shot.

"By speeding the game up, you are giving a more talented team an extra advantage. They were already going to play faster and that just really bodes well for them."

Having two full seasons before the implantation of the shot clock will give coaches and players time to adjust.

"As always, coaches are going adapt and make the most out of the situation," Russell said. "Once the kids get used to it, the game will be fine."

One of the biggest questions still to be answered is how the schools are going to afford the purchase of the shot clocks and how are the schools going to find individuals to run these clocks during the game.

A typical collegiate game at Danville Area Community College requires five individuals at the scoring table — an announcer, a scoreboard operator, an individual to keep the scorebook, a shot clock operator and a statistician to supply the individual points and fouls on the scoreboard. Most area high school scoring tables have three to four individuals.

The IHSA also changed the state tournament schedule that will ensure a two-day experience for all participating teams.