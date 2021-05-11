Prep basketball: Hudson's Bay boys beat Columbia River in coach's debut

May 11—Joey Gordon scored 22 points to lead the Hudson's Bay boys basketball team to a 63-39 win over Columbia River, giving new coach Will Jones a win in his debut Monday.

Jones, who joined Hudson's Bay after three years coaching the Columbia River girls team, praised his players for their effort, especially on defense. The Eagles held the Rapids to two points in the second quarter.

"They came out and gave a great effort while having to trust a new coach and a new system," Jones said. "They gave everything they had to the game. Our message is to not take anything for granted because you never know when the game could be taken away."

Isaiah David added 15 points and six rebounds for Hudson's Bay. Eddie Grier set the tone on defense with four steals.

Alden Fay scored 13 points and Brayton Osterwell added 10 for the visiting Rapids (0-1).

Though both schools are in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, all games this week are non-league contests.

RIDGEFIELD 64, WAHKIAKUM 51 — Henry Hughes scored 17 points to lead a trio of Spudders in double figures.

Carson Knight added 12 points and Juelz Mendoza had 10.

Girls basketball

SETON CATHOLIC 55, FORT VANCOUVER 25 — Maddie Willis scored 27 points as the Cougars earned a non-league road win.

Willis made seven of her team's nine 3-pointers.

CAMAS 61, WASHOUGAL 39 — The Papermakers closed out the game with 16-4 run after the Panthers had closed to within nine points in the fourth quarter.

Savea Mansfield led Washougal with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Skylar Bea had eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.