PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope's Ivey Maddox named Class 4A Player of the Year finalist
Mar. 20—Good Hope's Ivey Maddox played a significant role in helping the Raiders win their first-ever state title earlier this month.
Safe to say the Alabama Sports Writers Association took notice.
The senior standout and UAH signee — along with a pair of freshmen in Deshler's Reece Davis and Prattville Christian's Kayden Carr — was announced Wednesday as a finalist for this year's Class 4A Player of the Year award. Teammate Ava McSwain and Anniston's Tykeria Smith also received consideration as other All-State first-team selections within the classification.
As a finalist, Maddox earned an invitation to the ASWA's annual basketball awards banquet luncheon set for Tuesday, April 16 at the Montgomery Renaissance. Players of the Year for all seven of the state's classifications, as well as the AISA, will be unveiled at the banquet — as will Super All-State teams and winners of Mr. and Miss Basketball.
Maddox averaged 20.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for Good Hope this past season.
She also netted All-Regional and All-State Tournament Team honors and was picked to play in this year's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, where she corralled 15 points. The Bill Shelton Award winner capped her superb prep career with three straight All-State first-team selections and 2,792 points. Maddox also became the all-time leading girls scorer in Cullman County history.
The No. 1 Raiders (33-2) breezed past No. 3 Deshler, No. 6 Priceville, No. 2 Prattville Christian and T.R. Miller by a combined 99 points en route to regional and state crowns.
See below for Player of the Year finalists for all classifications.
------
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Syriah Daniels, Auburn
Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville
Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City
CLASS 7A BOYS
DeWayne Brown, Hoover
Caleb Harrison, Huntsville
Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Jareah Branch, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green
Tamiria Jones, Huffman
CLASS 6A BOYS
Ty Davis, Mountain Brook
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
Peyton Wiggins, Huffman
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper
Missy Odom, Jasper
Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove
CLASS 5A BOYS
Cam Dooley, Valley
Terrel Johnson, Vigor
Joshia Jones, Fairfield
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Kayden Carr, Prattville Christian
Reece Davis, Deshler
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
CLASS 4A BOYS
Micah Caster, Jackson
Davis Dare, American Christian
Evan Griffin, Geneva
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Ava Card, St. James
Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview
Maddie Smith, Trinity
CLASS 3A BOYS
Emmanuel Clarton, Sumter Central
Jonathan Fitch, Sumter Central
Trey Simpson, Hillcrest-Evergreen
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
Katelyn St.Clair, Sand Rock
Ella Wheeler, Sulligent
CLASS 2A BOYS
Jakaleb Faulk, Highland Home
Vederrian Story, LaFayette
Carson Thrasher, Mars Hill Bible
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian
Kaina King, Skyline
CLASS 1A BOYS
Nasir Cheatham, Georgiana
Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian
Javen Poindexter, Red Level
AISA GIRLS
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood
Madison Davis, Lee-Scott
Takayla Davis, Glenwood
AISA BOYS
Deshawn Hall, Valiant Cross
Haiden Harper, Lee-Scott
Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy