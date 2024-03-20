PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope's Ivey Maddox named Class 4A Player of the Year finalist

Mar. 20—Good Hope's Ivey Maddox played a significant role in helping the Raiders win their first-ever state title earlier this month.

Safe to say the Alabama Sports Writers Association took notice.

The senior standout and UAH signee — along with a pair of freshmen in Deshler's Reece Davis and Prattville Christian's Kayden Carr — was announced Wednesday as a finalist for this year's Class 4A Player of the Year award. Teammate Ava McSwain and Anniston's Tykeria Smith also received consideration as other All-State first-team selections within the classification.

As a finalist, Maddox earned an invitation to the ASWA's annual basketball awards banquet luncheon set for Tuesday, April 16 at the Montgomery Renaissance. Players of the Year for all seven of the state's classifications, as well as the AISA, will be unveiled at the banquet — as will Super All-State teams and winners of Mr. and Miss Basketball.

Maddox averaged 20.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for Good Hope this past season.

She also netted All-Regional and All-State Tournament Team honors and was picked to play in this year's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, where she corralled 15 points. The Bill Shelton Award winner capped her superb prep career with three straight All-State first-team selections and 2,792 points. Maddox also became the all-time leading girls scorer in Cullman County history.

The No. 1 Raiders (33-2) breezed past No. 3 Deshler, No. 6 Priceville, No. 2 Prattville Christian and T.R. Miller by a combined 99 points en route to regional and state crowns.

See below for Player of the Year finalists for all classifications.

------

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Syriah Daniels, Auburn

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City

CLASS 7A BOYS

DeWayne Brown, Hoover

Caleb Harrison, Huntsville

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Jareah Branch, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

Tamiria Jones, Huffman

CLASS 6A BOYS

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

Peyton Wiggins, Huffman

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper

Missy Odom, Jasper

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove

CLASS 5A BOYS

Cam Dooley, Valley

Terrel Johnson, Vigor

Joshia Jones, Fairfield

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Kayden Carr, Prattville Christian

Reece Davis, Deshler

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

CLASS 4A BOYS

Micah Caster, Jackson

Davis Dare, American Christian

Evan Griffin, Geneva

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Ava Card, St. James

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

Maddie Smith, Trinity

CLASS 3A BOYS

Emmanuel Clarton, Sumter Central

Jonathan Fitch, Sumter Central

Trey Simpson, Hillcrest-Evergreen

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

Katelyn St.Clair, Sand Rock

Ella Wheeler, Sulligent

CLASS 2A BOYS

Jakaleb Faulk, Highland Home

Vederrian Story, LaFayette

Carson Thrasher, Mars Hill Bible

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Sarah Davis, Shoals Christian

Kaina King, Skyline

CLASS 1A BOYS

Nasir Cheatham, Georgiana

Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian

Javen Poindexter, Red Level

AISA GIRLS

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood

Madison Davis, Lee-Scott

Takayla Davis, Glenwood

AISA BOYS

Deshawn Hall, Valiant Cross

Haiden Harper, Lee-Scott

Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy