Prep basketball: Childersburg girls eliminate Piedmont from postseason play

Feb. 16—Playing in Childersburg in a girls sub-regional basketball game Monday, Piedmont finally got its offense going with 20 points in the fourth quarter but could not overcome an early deficit. Childersburg downed the Bulldogs 57-46.

Lele Ridley's double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds was best for the Bulldogs. Despite having no seniors and just two juniors, Piedmont finished its season 11-14.

Other top performers for Piedmont:

—Ava Pope, 10 points, 7 of 8 free throws, six steals

—Armoni Perry, eight points, eight rebounds

—Z'Hayla Walker, six points, five rebounds, three assists

—Jaycee Glover, five points, three rebounds, two assists

—Emily Farmer, seven rebounds, three points