PREP BASKETBALL: Balik ready to hit the ground running with Aggies

Apr. 27—To say Justin Balik is delighted to begin his tenure at Fairview would be an understatement.

The 32-year-old, who was officially named the Aggies' varsity boys basketball coach this week, couldn't keep the excitement out of his voice when discussing what drew him to the position and the Purple and Gold community.

"When I saw this Fairview opening, I did my due diligence," said Balik, who takes over for David Martin after his four seasons leading the Aggies. "And this was the place I wanted to be. I had other opportunities, but this was the one I wanted. I really think there's a lot of untapped potential here, and I couldn't be more excited to get going."

Balik got his first taste of coaching at the AAU level before taking a varsity assistant job at Restoration Academy in Fairfield.

In his three seasons (2013-16) with the AISA school — the final one as interim head coach — the team advanced to three Final Fours and won a pair of AA state championships (2014 and 2015).

He then spent two seasons with Ramsay (2016-18) — the first as a varsity assistant and the second coaching the freshman boys, who notched a 24-1 record under Balik's guidance.

From 2018-21, Balik divided his time as a varsity assistant, freshman boys coach and junior varsity boys coach at Hewitt-Trussville.

This past season, he operated as a graduate assistant at Samford, where his roles included opponent scouting, player development and overseeing youth camps.

According to Balik, he's taken lessons away from each stop.

"In my mind, this has been a long time coming for me," he said. "The basketball side has been there for me, and I'm excited to do my own thing. But I will say, especially after last year at Samford and knowing (head coach) Bucky (McMillan) ... the biggest thing that I've taken with me is the program-building side of it. A lot of my excitement comes from building the community's excitement and gaining momentum with what Fairview basketball can be. We have potential and opportunity. My job is to do the best with what we have, and I think we have some good pieces in place.

Story continues

"I just can't wait to implement things and get this going. I met with players and parents and told them what my plans are and where my head is at. I want to expand that into the hallways of the school, into the community, into the administration. I can't wait to see people show up and be excited for what these young men can do."

Fairview won 15 games a season ago and returns several talented players, including Kobe Payne, Landon Tweedie, Cylas Yarbrough and Cade Yeager.

The Aggies will also face a tough Class 5A, Area 14 that features Arab, Guntersville and Scottsboro.

As for what Purple and Gold fans can expect out of Balik's squads?

Well, don't blink.

"We're going to play really, really fast," he said. "I couldn't be more committed to anything else. It's going to be an entertaining brand of basketball. We're going to get down and guard. We're going to do some creative things offensively — space you out and be hard to guard. A lot of points are going to be scored, I can tell you that. It's going to be entertaining, if nothing else.

"But it's going to come down to player buy-in, because we're going to take some bumps and bruises. Hopefully, though, we get that buy-in, and guys trust and believe in what we want to do. It's all about getting momentum going and getting people excited about the product that's going to be on the court."