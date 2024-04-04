PREP BASEBALL: Westville shuts out North Vermillion

Apr. 2—CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville baseball team had 13 hits as the Tigers beat North Vermillion 15-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Cade Schaumburg and winning pitcher Easton Bolin each had two hits with three RBIs for the Tigers, while Chance Quick had two hits and two RBIs, Eason Barney had two RBIs, Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and a RBI, Matt Darling had one RBI and Zach Russell added two hits. Darling, Steinbaugh and Schaumburg each hit a home run.

Bolin had eight strikeouts on the mound for Westville, who is 8-3-1 and will face Cissna Park on Wednesday.

Gavin Bean and Wyatt Walters had the lone hits for the Falcons, who are 0-2 and will face Parke Heritage on Wednesday.

PREP BASEBALL

At Cayuga, Ind.

Westville 15, North Vermillion 0

Westville'106'35'— '15 '13' 0

N. Vermillion'000'00'—'0'2'5

WP — Easton Bowlin. LP — Quintin Holt. Two or more hits — W: Cameron Steinbaugh, Zach Russell, Cade Schaumburg, Chance Quick, Easton Bowlin. 2B — W: Bolin, Quick. HR — W: Matt Darling, Steinbaugh, Schaumburg. RBIs — W: Schaumburg 3, Bolin 3, Quick 2, Barney 2, Darling, Steinbaugh