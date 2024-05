PREP BASEBALL: Westville shuts down Watseka

May 2—WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team cruised to a 10-0 win over Watseka in five innings.

Cade Schuamburg had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Easton Barney had two hits and two RBIs, Cameron Quick had two RBIs, Zach Russell had two hits and a RBI and Drew Wichtowski and Alex Davis each had a RBI.

The Tigers are 20-5-1 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play Oakwood on Friday.

At Westville

Westville 10, Watseka 0

Watseka'000'00'— '0 '5' 2

Westville'106'3x'—'10'12'1

WP — Zach Russell. LP — Newell. Two or more hits —Wat: Westerfield West: Russell, Easton Barney, Cade Schaumburg 2B — Wat: Westerfield West: Schaumburg, Drew Wichtowski, Cameron Steinbaugh. RBIs — West: Schaumburg 3, Barney 2, Cameron Quick 2, Alex Davis, Wichtowski, Russell.