PREP BASEBALL: Westville gets past Casey-Westfield

May 9—WESTVILLE — With three runs in the fifth, the Westville baseball team took the lead and would hang on to a 4-3 win over Casey-Westfield on Thursday.

Easton Barney had two RBIs for Westville, while Cade Schaumburg had two hits and a RBI and Chance Quick had an RBI.

Cameron Steinbaugh had five strikeouts on the mound for the Tigers, who will play Marshall on Friday.

At Westville

Westville 4, Casey-Westfield 3

C-W'000'021'0'— '3 '9' 0

Westville'010'030'x'—'4'5'1

WP — Cameron Steinbaugh LP — Maulding. Two or more hits — CW: Hupp, Rhoads, Wilson W: Cade Schaumburg. 2B — CW: Rhoads, Overbeck W: Easton Barney. RBIs — CW: Hupp 2, Wilson W: Barney 2, Schaumburg, Chance Quick.