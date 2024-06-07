PREP BASEBALL: Westview's Micah Miller finds growth, maturity as baseball career winds down

Jun. 6—EMMA — Monday afternoon, just over 82 miles away from Westview High School, the Warriors were making noise.

One in particular was senior Micah Miller, whose 3-for-4 day at the plate included two triples and a double. Miller's surge in the box led to Westview making quick work of their regional opponent Eastbrook in just five innings at Oak Hill High School in Converse.

The play that sealed the win? Miller made sure to impress once more with a sliding grab on a sinking liner.

"In my mind, if a fly ball comes, I'm catching it," Miller said before an indoor practice at Westview, Wednesday around noon in preparation of the Warriors second straight trip to the semistate round Saturday, back at Oak Hill. "In my mind, that's always what I'm going to do."

The senior speaks with confidence and a relaxed tone. A casual vibe to his word choice and responses, Miller mirrors what can be seen from the four-year varsity starter on the diamond. He plays free and is more confident this season than in the past, showcasing someone that has put together an impressive high school resume of growth and maturity.

"NO, NO IT HASN'T"

Westview head coach Jason Rahn looks back on Miller's career with a sense of pride in the senior. The maturity has come through, especially in his senior campaign.

It wasn't like that early on.

"No, no it hasn't," Rahn said on whether the senior's maturity has always been present during his career. "I remember we had a very stern talk as a ninth grader about figuring out school work and figuring out how to maintain it because I said to him 'you're not good to us if you can't play,' and had the talk with everybody, mom and dad. At that point he knew 'I gotta work harder, it's not normal for me to be a great student and all that' and he started seeing success from that and it rolled into his sophomore year."

Miller remembered his struggles in the classroom his freshman year too, remembering well that conversation he had with his head coach.

"Yeah, it was right outside the school here," Miller said. "I think my mental approach at school was way down. I just wanted to play baseball and sports and not worry about school but then I realized midseason freshman year that 'you know what? This is stupid. I need to get my butt going and get my grades up.' I was done with messing around and since then have worked my butt off in school."

The senior, who has been a strength defensively throughout this year and has normally been a bat Rahn wants to have in the top half of the order, now says he does much better, sticking close to A's and B's.

"That's a kudos to him, kudos to his support system whether it be mom, dad, friends, teammates," Rahn said. "People rallied around him, but first he had to own it."

But his educational improvement is only one part of his story. In fact, his offseason before his senior campaign could very well be the largest chapter in baseball career — which has yet to come to an end.

"I'm trying to just be confident," Miller said, describing his offensive improvement this season that includes a .394 batting average, 29 RBIs, and 17 extra base hits. "The last couple years, my mental thinking at the plate wasn't near as good. I was just guessing a lot. Since last year, ever since the summer, I've been a lot more confident."

Describing long days of working out that weren't always the most fun, Miller decided that his senior year was going to be his best, but there was one more sense of growth to be made before he could get started.

HAVING THE HARD CONVERSATIONS

Standing just above the hardwood court at Westview, Miller described Wednesday a short return to his second favorite sport, basketball.

"I don't know, I thought might as well, I only have two years left," Miller said on his basketball career, finishing in eighth grade before returning to the game his junior year. "Baseball is my sport but basketball definitely helped me with my agility."

With a regular rotational role in 2022-23, that changed quickly when transfers came into the program for his senior year. Eventually finding himself on the far reaches of the bench, he decided to have a series of professional conversations with his various coaches.

"I texted [Rahn] during break and was like 'hey, what do think about me not really quitting basketball, but letting it go to start getting ready for baseball and get back in the flow of it?' He was all for it," Miller said after learning from prior conversations with the basketball staff revealed there wasn't much he could do to get back on the court that season.

Rahn enjoyed having Miller active in another sport, but when the senior contacted him about leaving midseason, the head coach marked what needed to happen as a result.

"When we had that talk and he decided to leave the basketball team, at this time of the year we're only allowed to do things two times a week for baseball, we're allowed to lifting as much as we want so I said 'you went from six days a week for basketball, I need you here every day' and he didn't miss a thing."

"WE'RE ALL EXPEREINCING A DIFFERENT MICAH"

Miller notices the college coaches at their games. Whether they're there for him or for teammates, he does have a slight urge to impress them, even if his decision on playing college ball seems to be set.

"It's under the table, but at the same time if the right thing comes along or the right offer, it could be a possibility," Miller said, citing interest coming from Huntington University and Grace College, to name a few. "My dad has a business and I've been working there since I was little with him. It's a furniture hauling business where we pick up furniture from the Amish furniture stores and we have a warehouse where we store it all and then we sort it out, put it on trailers and we have guys that take it across the U.S.

"It's kind of like a family business," Miller continued. "I'm not dead set on it, but at the same time, it's kind of in me to help my dad and someday take over the business."

Rahn remembers Miller making his thoughts on a post-high school career early in the fall, pointing to one last run with the guys. His head coach isn't shy about his belief that Miller could be even better collegiately, but he also understands the senior's outlook.

With the end of his baseball career possibly on the horizon, Miller will join a highly experienced group into semistate for the second-consecutive season. Set to return to Oak Hill Saturday for the second semistate semifinal matchup at 2 p.m. against Rochester (20-10), the Warriors (19-10) still need Miller's best if they have hopes in playing at 8 p.m. in the championship.

"We're all experiencing a different Micah, but we're very gracious that this is the one we get to finish with because it's allowing him to play free, allowing him to lead us in a way to also play free," Rahn said.

OAK HILL SEMISTATE SCHEDULE

11 a.m., Game 1: Madison-Grant (17-10) vs. Illiana Christian (19-9)

2 p.m., Game 2: Rochester (20-10) vs. Westview (19-10)

8 p.m., Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

