Prep baseball: Warriors swing towards a turnaround

KEOSAUQUA — How would the Van Buren County baseball team respond after producing a season-high 16 runs in a much-needed Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win?

How about by putting even more runs on the scoreboard just 24 hours later on the road? That would be quite an encore.

The Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak last Tuesday by jumping out to a 9-0 lead after just one inning against Danville, pulling away late to complete a 16-6 win in five innings over the Bears. One night later, Van Buren County needed just four innings to put 22 runs on the scoreboard rolling to a 22-3 win over Lone Tree in the middle of a busy four-game week that concluded with a conference showdown against top-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame.

The Nikes were able to slow down the Warriors at the conclusion of the busy week, holding Van Buren County to just three runs on four hits in an 8-3 SEISC south win on Friday at the Ferguson Sports Complex. Even in defeat, Van Buren County showed the strides that have been made since the start of the season when Burlington-Notre Dame scored four runs in the first two innings of a 5-0 win over the Warriors back on May 28, at the time dropping VBC to 0-4.

"We've played a handful of really close games this season were we haven't been able to come out on the winning end," Van Buren County head baseball coach Shane Begley said. "I keep telling the guys not to get frustrated. Once they learn how to win a game, we'll be a much different team. We finally had to win a game where we faced some adversity when Danville started to fight back."

The Bears, on the verge of being taken out in just a few innings trailing 12-1 after three, batted around in the top of the fourth scoring five runs on four hits to pull within 12-6. After retiring the Warriors in order in the bottom of the fourth, Danville had a chance to keep cutting into the lead in the fifth as Quinten Stotlar made a bid for a lead-off hit.

Instead, Eli McKinney came running in to make a sliding catch in center field. The defensive gem seemed to slam the brakes on the momentum being built by Danville as the Bears went down in order in the top of the fifth before allowing four runs in the bottom of the inning.

"Getting out of that fifth inning really kind of fired the guys back up," Begley said. "That was a good defensive inning for us."

Lucas Fett was able to pick up the win on the mound last Tuesday, countering six walks with eight strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings while holding Danville without a hit over the first three innings. Fett was also one of five Van Buren County batters to make a pair of trips to the plate during the nine-run opening inning, drawing the first of six walks issued during the rally by Danville starting pitcher Alex Holtkamp before being hit by a pitch from Stotlar, in his second trip to the plate with the bases loaded, bringing in Van Buren County's eighth run.

"I didn't have my best stuff on the mound. I was struggling at times to get through it," Fett said. "I had to battle some adversity. In the end, it just came down to pounding the strike zone and trusting my defense. That's all I had to do. I just needed to throw strikes and allow my defense to help me get out of the innings.

"If we could be more competitive in the strike zone, we'd be fine. That was really the difference in that first inning. You saw how quickly things can spiral south if you don't find the strike zone consistently."

McKinney's sliding catch was just one of many contributions from younger Warrior players in the team's second win of the season. Freshman infielder Kinnick Millard went 2-4 with an RBI single in the opening inning while freshman outfielder Will Cocherell drove in a run in three of four trips to the plate finishing with a team-leading four RBI against the Bears.

"The thing I like about our line-up is that we have kids at every position in the batting order that can produce," Begley said. "Kinnick and Will both put together some really good at-bats. We stress to the guys all the time that they need to work the pitchers a little bit. We don't like eight-pitch innings. We like eight-pitch at-bats.

"I told the guys from the start to let (Holtkamp) throw a lot of pitches and don't let him get you on something easy on the first pitch. They took it to heart and worked the pitch count up. When they do that, good things happen."

Van Buren County was off and rolling again at Lone Tree, putting up three runs in the very first inning to grab the early advantage. T.J. Jirak, coming off a two-hit effort against Danville, went 3-4 last Wednesday at Lone Tree with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.

Izaak Loeffler, who closed out the win over Danville with a two-out RBI single in the fifth, added three hits including a double while scoring twice and driving in two more runs against the Lions. Isaiah Meek also stepped up, reaching base and scoring four times in four innings to help the Warriors win consecutive games for the first time this season.

"Baseball is a game of inches. If you get a little momentum going, good things can start to happen," Fett said. "If we can build up some momentum at this point, I'm confident we can do some big things before this season is over."

"These guys are making a turn," Begley added. "I'm really proud of them."