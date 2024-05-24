PREP BASEBALL: VVC teams shutdown in sectional semifinals

May 24—DECATUR — You can't win, if you don't score.

That painful truth was never more evident for Armstrong-Potomac and Westville in their respective sectional semifinal games on Wednesday.

The final two Vermilion Valley Conference squads combined for just 1 run in 16 innings of baseball as Armstrong-Potomac, playing in Class 1A, lost to Mt. Pulaski 5-1 in nine innings, while Westville lost to Monticello 2-0 in a Class 2A sectional at Workman Family Field on the campus of Millikin University.

"You come into these postseason games knowing you are going to have to score," said Westville senior catcher Drew Wichtowski. "Everyone at this level of baseball can hit and you have to expect to score more than 2 runs to win a game.

"We knew we had to score and we just didn't get it done."

And according to Wichtowski and Westville coach Joe Brazas, all of the credit for shutting down the Tigers offense to just three hits — two by Wichtowski — goes to Monticello pitcher Ike Young, who struck out 11 in his complete game shutout.

"You have to give it to Ike," Brazas said. "The kid was phenomenal. He pitched against us the first time we played them ... and I think he was throwing a little harder this time, probably because of the warm weather. He was nearly unhittable. We were having trouble squaring up hit pitches.

"This season, we have been a team that has either lived or died with our hitting. I thought our pitching and defense was good enough, we just didn't get those one or two hits that we needed to get."

According to Wichtowski, it wasn't only the added velocity from Young that made him difficult to hit.

"It seemed like he had four or five pitches tonight," Wichtowski said. "When he was able to get that first-pitch strike, whether it was a fastball or off-speed pitch, it just made it easier for him. It seemed like we were fouling off his fastball and led to him being able to throw his off-speed whenever he wanted to and that kept us off-balanced.

"Earlier this year when we faced him, it was real early (March 22) and I think he only used three pitches and mainly, it was only two of them. We came in expecting a three-pitch mix."

Westville right-hander Cameron Steinbaugh basically matched Young with the exception of the third inning.

After picking up two quick outs to start the inning, Luke Teschke got things started for the Sages (31-4) with a single to left. Matt Swartz followed with a four-pitch walk.

With runners on first and second, Jacob Long laced a two-out, two-run triple down the right-field line on an 0-2 pitch from Steinbaugh.

"That kind of hurt, but honestly, I didn't feel that we were beat after that hit," Brazas said. "I thought we were going to comeback, because we have been able to do that a lot this season.

"Their pitcher was just better than us today."

Westville's best chance to score came in the bottom of the seventh with two outs as Easton Barney singled to left and Cade Schaumburg reached on catcher's interference, bringing freshman Ben Johnson to the plate as the winning run.

Young found the outside corner on a 1-2 pitch to record his 11th strikeout and send the Sages into Saturday's sectional championship against Maroa-Forsyth, who beat St. Joseph-Ogden in the other sectional semifinal.

"They got their key hit when they needed it and we just couldn't rack enough of them together," Wichtowski said.

Brazas appreciated the fight from his Tigers and noted it was an error-free game in the field from both teams.

"We really didn't have an opportunity to bunt of anything like that," he said. "You just have to tip your cap to their pitcher."

With 25 wins this season, the Tigers tied the school record and their regional title was the first since 1993.

"Everyone is going to see that we lost this game, and we did, but we had the most successful season at Westville in 30 years," Wichtowski said.

At Workman Family Field, Decatur

Class 2A sectional semifinal

Monticello 2, Westville 0

Monticello '002 '000 '0 '— '2 '6 '1

Westville '000 '000 '0 '— '0 '3 '0

WP — Ike Young. LP — Cameron Steinbaugh. Two or more hits — Monticello: Luke Teschke 2. Westville: Drew Wichtowski 2. 3B — Monticello: Jacob Long. RBIs — Monticello: Long 2.

Records — Monticello 31-4 overall. Westville 25-6-1 overall.

Mt. Pulaski 5

A-P 1 (9 inn)

ARCOLA — Missed opportunities can comeback to haunt a team in postseason baseball.

That was the case Wednesday afternoon for the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans in the IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal at Moore Park in Arcola.

Armstrong-Potomac left seven runners on base, including six in scoring position, as the Trojans dropped a 5-1 contest in nine innings against the Mt. Pulaski Hilltoppers.

The only run for the Trojans came on a steal of home by pitcher Kollin Asbury, who allowed just 1 unearned run and two hits in six innings for Armstrong-Potomac.

The Hilltoppers took advantage of a fielding miscue in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1 where it remained until the top of the ninth.

Two walks — one intentional — a hit-batter loaded the bases in the ninth for Mt. Pulaski, who then got a bases-loaded walk from Luke Martin to take a 2-1 lead.

Tyler Cross followed with a 2-run single and the Hilltoppers added a fourth run on a wild pitch. That was more than enough offense for relief pitcher Eric Cooper, who got the final three outs for Mt. Pulaski.

Armstrong-Potomac had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the eighth with runners on second and third with just one out, but Cooper recorded back-to-back strikeouts to extend the game into the ninth inning.

Mt. Pulaski left-hander Chance Payne had 14 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just one unearned run.

Armstrong-Potomac finishes its season with a 16-7 record, while Mt. Pulaski will play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for the sectional title on Saturday.

At Moore Park, Arcola

Class 1A sectional semifinal

Mt. Pulaski 5, Armstrong-Potomac 1 (9 innings)

Mt. Pulaski '000 '010 '004 '— '5 '3 '2

A-P '010 '000 '000 '— '1 '5 '2

WP — Eric Cooper. LP — Traxton Roberts. Two or more hits — MP: Tyler Cross. AP: Kollin Asbury 2. 2B — Luke Martin. RBIs — MP: Cross 2, Martin 1.

Records — Mt. Pulaski 26-3 overall. Armstrong-Potomac 16-7 overall.