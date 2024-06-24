Prep baseball: Trojans topple Blue Demons

ALBIA — What's going on with the sudden power surge of the Fairfield baseball team?

One week earlier, it was Aiden Westercamp who stepped to the plate and promptly hit his first career home run for the Trojans during a home doubleheader with Central DeWitt. Exactly seven days later, Luke Konczal came to the plate in the seventh inning at Albia having never hit a home run in his baseball career.

"When that at-bat was coming up, I was actually thinking about hitting over the left field fence," Konczal said. "I've been having that approach lately and it seems to be working. I've been hitting a lot of doubles."

Konczal's first career home run was a no-doubter, clearing the fence at Boyd Brittain Field by several feet ultimately landing in a field across the road that leads into Monroe County Sports Complex. The two-run shot was the final blow for the Trojans in a 16-8 win over the Blue Demons, ending a productive week for Fairfield at the plate as the Trojans scored 51 runs in five games.

"I love where our swings are at right now," Fairfield head baseball coach Josh Allison said. "We've been working hard at it. The old arm is hanging a little bit from waving so many guys home, but it's worth it to see these guys squaring up the ball and having good approaches at the plate."

Fairfield was riding high coming into Friday's contest, having earned a share of the Southeast Conference lead with Mount Pleasant following an impressive 13-1 win over the Panthers on Thursday night at the Mapleleaf Sports Complex. The Trojans scored six runs in the second inning and never looked back, putting the key conference win away early with three runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth.

"When you get guys swinging and hitting the ball hard, it kind of fuels you to want to go up there and hit the ball just as hard," said Caden Allison said driving in a team-leading four runs on Friday on two hits and two bases-loaded walks. "It just carries over from person to person. It makes it easier for you to step up in the (batter's) box and hammer away at the ball."

After driving in three of Fairfield's 13 runs on Thursday at Mount Pleasant, Caden Allison brought in the first of Fairfield's 16 runs on Friday with an RBI single to drive in Cason Miller, igniting a five-run rally in the opening inning that gave the Trojans the lead right from the start. Westercamp added an RBI single in the first inning, the first of two runs driven in during the first two innings on Friday, as Fairfield took advantage of four early walks by Carson Sohn to build a 9-1 second-inning lead against the Blue Demons.

"The boys came alive later, but it was a little too late," Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss said. "We talked after the game about coming ready to hit right from the start. We just didn't. Our guys were just thrown off a little bit by (Fairfield starting pitcher Tallon Bates) and never really recovered."

Trailing 11-1 after four innings, with the game seemingly on the verge of coming to an end on the 10-run mercy rule after five, DeMoss gave his senior players a chance to take a curtain call on Senior Night. Wyatt Beckwith, Hunter Keegel and Connor Renaud came out of the game together in a tribute to the three young men that have continued to make sacrifices in order to help the Blue Demons find success in their final season together.

"All three of those seniors are battling different injuries," DeMoss said. "Hunter's been an anchor at first base and a vocal leader, but he had two knee surgeries on the same knee and he's still battling them now. Wyatt's been an anchor behind the plate and he's battling through a broken bone in his hand. Connor hasn't played one game until this one, and wasn't technically supposed to be medically released after he took a cleat to the shin late in the boys soccer season. We were able to let him play right field because he wanted to play so bad. He could have quit and not even showed up this summer, but he's shown up every day and been supporting out team every game from the dugout.

"They're a special group of kids. It's been fun to coach them."

With younger players out on the field following the curtain call of the seniors, Albia was able to extend the contest taking advantage of an error and two walks to load the bases with one out in the fifth. Drake Irwin sent the game into the sixth with a two-run single to left before coming home later in the inning on a fielder's choice grounder by Jaxon Strickler as the Blue Demons cut Fairfield's lead to 11-5.

"It's a testament to what this team is capable of doing with the underclassmen that were out there," DeMoss said. "It was encouraging to see them keep battling. It shows you what our future is capable of once we get gelled and play a full game together."

Albia was able to extend the game, but could not catch the Trojans over the final two innings. Dain Burkhart added a two-run double in the sixth inning for Fairfield before Konczal's first career home run, opening a nine-run lead in the seventh.

"We did a much better job of hitting with runners in scoring position," Konczal said. "It makes it easier when you're getting lead-off hits, including a few lead-off doubles. We've been hitting the heck out of the baseball. That's a really good feeling for all of us."

Fairfield (16-8) takes on Keokuk in three games this week looking to continue their pursuit of a conference title. The Trojans also step out of conference to face two of Albia's South Central Conference rivals on the road, traveling to Centerville on Tuesday and Knoxville on Friday.