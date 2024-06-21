Prep baseball: Trojans drop two to sixth-ranked Sabers

FAIRFIELD — When they met five days earlier, it was more for the experience than the result.

On Friday night in Fairfield, sixth-ranked (3A) Central DeWitt was all business in a varsity doubleheader with the Trojans. James Adams went the distance on the mound in game one for the Sabers, striking out four batters while issuing just three walks in an 8-3 win to open the varsity baseball doubleheader before Kyle Bixby took care of business on the mound and at the plate in game two, driving in four runs with three hits including a home run that helped break open a 15-5 victory clinched in six innings.

"Central DeWitt can swing it really well. They've got some guys that can hit," Fairfield head baseball coach Josh Allison said. "This is a good challenge for us. It's a good measuring stick to see where we're at. The first game was a little closer than the final score indicated. It was just one of those nights were a few of our pitchers struggled to locate the strike zone.

"Overall, we're going to learn from it, which is definitely good."

Friday's doubleheader was the second and third meeting in less than a week between the teams. Central DeWitt and Fairfield met in what both teams agreed would be an exhibition at Busch Stadium in St. Louis following the Cardinals' contest with Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

"We had about 30 kids to get into the game. They had about 50 kids to get in," Allison said. "If we had played it as a regular-season game, you would have had eighth-graders going up against junior varsity players to decide a varsity result.

"You should see the smiles on the faces of the guys when we get that opportunity. It's awesome."

Besides the memories of taking the field at Busch Stadium, there was plenty for Fairfield to build on having faced a state tournament hopeful three times in less than a week. Dain Burkhart, after making the start on the mound against Central DeWitt in St. Louis, reached base six times in eight at-bats last Friday in the doubleheader with the Sabers including a three-hit effort in the opening game in Fairfield.

"I know we can hang with any team we come up against," Burkhart said. "There's no team that can run away from us when we play our type of baseball."

Burkhart's opening hit last Friday, a double, set up Fairfield's first run against Central DeWitt. Cason Miller, who opened the doubleheader with a single, moved to third on Burkhart's double before coming home on an RBI groundout by Caden Allison to put the Trojans up 1-0.

That would be Fairfield's only lead against the Sabers. It was also short-lived as Central DeWitt responded by scoring four runs in the top of the second inning in the opener, taking the lead for good on a tiebreaking two-run double down the right field line off the bat of Jacob Maher before an unusual fielder's choice groundout with two outs allowed Grant Gregoire to score from third as Miller chose to chase down Maher before second and third instead of throwing to first for the final out of the inning.

"We didn't play our best baseball. There were mistakes that we made that we need to clean up," Burkhart said. "Playing (Central DeWitt) now shows us what better teams play like and it really shows us that, when we play our game, that we can do anything."

Ultimately, Central DeWitt was able to take advantage of free bases that led to more scoring opportunities. The Sabers had six batters reach after being hit by pitches in game one with four of those base runners coming around to score in the five-run opening game victory before three early walks and four late errors by the Trojans opened the door to seven combined runs that helped Central DeWitt build and stretch out an early lead in game two.

"We definitely have a little bit of a better idea of what it takes to get to that next level," Allison said. "We see what it takes and we've got time to work on it before the postseason."

The experience of playing at a Major League stadium and the lessons that came with competing against the sixth-ranked team in their own class was not the only thing that Fairfield took away from their three-game set with Central DeWitt. Aiden Westercamp also hit his first career home run in the final game of last Friday's doubleheader, extending the contest with a two-out solo shot over the fence in right pulling Fairfield within 12-3 in the fifth inning.

"It felt pretty good off the bad," Westercamp said. "You don't even feel it off the bat when you hit it that well. You just know it's going a long ways, but I didn't realize it was going that far. I've been waiting for that moment for a long time. I've been playing baseball since I was 8-years-old. I've always hoped that I could hit one out like that."

Another first came on the mound for the Trojans in the opening game of last Friday's doubleheader. Zandrik Allison made his pitching debut for Fairfield, throwing a scoreless seventh inning that included the freshman's first strikeout.

"I was very surprised. I didn't expect to be up on the bump," Allison said. "I just went up there and had fun for the first time. I just tried to give it my all."

Fairfield wraps up a busy week on Friday with a trip to Albia after traveling to Mount Pleasant on Thursday in a battle for the Southeast Conference lead. The Trojans and Panthers, separated by one game in the conference standings, split a doubleheader on Monday in Fairfield with the Trojans winning 9-3 in game one before falling 12-7 in the nightcap allowing the Panthers to regain the outright conference lead.