Prep baseball Top 10: "Co"? No -- Baldwin stands alone at No. 1

The call was too close for several voters in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

Three voters on the coaches and media panel had ties at No. 1 on their ballots, but there's no tying in baseball (or any other sports) ballots at the Star-Advertiser, so they were turned back for re-submission. Once those votes came back in, Baldwin emerged as the No. 1 team in the Top 10, a mere point ahead of Maui.

The two powerhouse programs each collected six first-place votes. Maui was the MIL champion and reached the final of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Championships with a semifinal victory over ILH runner-up Saint Louis. A showdown with MIL runner-up Baldwin, which was coming off a win over then-No. 1 Kamehameha, was postponed on Friday, and ultimately canceled on Saturday due to inclement weather.

The teams hoped to play the championship game at a later date on Maui, but the MIL and HHSAA declined to reschedule the game again.

Kamehameha and Saint Louis, which lost one-run games in the semifinals, finished third and fourth in the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Final

May 20, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Baldwin (6) (15-3 overall) 114 6

> (11-2 MIL, 1-1 playoffs, 3-0 HHSAA)

> def. Moanalua, 5-4

> def. No. 4 Hilo, 5-4

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 3-2

> vs. No. 3 Maui, cancelled

2. Maui (6) (14-3 overall) 113 3

> (11-2 MIL, 1-1 playoffs, 2-0 HHSAA)

> def. No. 8 Waiakea, 6-4

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis, 1-0

> vs. No. 6 Baldwin, cancelled

3. Kamehameha (17-6 overall) 94 1

> (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 5-0 playoffs, 1-1 HHSAA)

> def. Pearl City, 4-0

> lost to No. 6 Baldwin, 3-2

4. Saint Louis (15-7 overall) 86 2

> (10-4 ILH, 2-0 tiebreaker, 1-2 playoffs, 2-1 HHSAA)

> def. Roosevelt, 10-0

> def. No. 5 Kailua, 6-4

> lost to No. 3 Maui, 1-0

5. Hilo (14-2 overall) 60 4

> (10-0 BIIF, 4-1 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA)

> lost to No. 6 Baldwin, 5-4

6. Kailua (13-3 overall) 56 5

> (10-2 OIA, 3-0 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA)

> lost to No. 2 Saint Louis, 6-4

7. Waiakea (13-5 overall) 47 8

> (8-2 BIIF, 4-2 playoffs, 1-1 HHSAA)

> def. No. 7 'Iolani, 1-0

> lost to No. 3 Maui, 6-4

8. 'Iolani (13-8 overall) 38 7

> (10-4 ILH, 1-1 tiebreakers, 2-2 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA)

> lost to No. 8 Waiakea, 1-0

9. KS-Hawaii (14-1 overall) 17 NR

> (9-1 BIIF, 2-0 playoffs, 3-0 HHSAA D-II)

> def. Radford, 7-1

> def. Kauai, 7-2

> def. Damien, 12-1 (5 inn)

10. Mid-Pacific (11-7 overall) 15 10

> (10-4 ILH, 0-2 tiebreakers, 1-2 playoffs)

No longer in Top 10: Aiea (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Aiea 11, Pearl City 5, Moanalua 4.