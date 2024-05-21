PREP BASEBALL: Tigers, Trojans take regional titles

May 21—The Westville baseball team broke a long drought of regional titles on Saturday, while Armstrong-Potomac is continuing its run of titles.

The Tigers won the first regional title for the program since 1993 with a 7-2 win over Unity in an IHSA Class 2A regional title game.

"We were amped for that game," Westville coach Joe Brazas said. "We knew we had to be at the top of our game. We never got down at any point. Believing in each other is what we did."

The game was a rematch from a game earlier in the season where the Tigers lost 7-6 to the Rockets and Brazas said Saturday's game was definitely different.

"We had a very good game against Unity the last time and we lost it with two outs in the seventh inning. Both teams got better and we knew we would play them because they are a well-coached team and they win 20-plus games every year and are either a regional or sectional champion."

Cameron Steinbaugh had three hits and three RBIs for Westville, while Drew Wichtowski had a three-run home run and Cade Schuamburg had three strikeouts and scattered six hits on the mound.

"Cade threw the full game and kept his pitch count down," Brazas said. "We played a great defense behind him and we hit the ball well when we needed to. They (Steinbaugh and Wichtowski) have been there for the big hits. But we don't just have them to do things. We have 9-10 guys in the lineup that if Drew has a couple of strikeouts or Cameron pops up every time, we have guys that can step up in the lineup. It goes from 1-9 and I feel good about everyone."

The Tigers are 25-5-1 and will take on Monticello on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Millikin University in Decatur. The Sages are 30-4-1 and beat Westville 2-1 in the season.

"They are a wonderfully coached team and they are a very tough team," Brazas said. "We lost 2-1 to them earlier this year and we made mistakes that we learned from and I know the guys are thinking that if we play our game, we will give them a fight."

If The Tigers win, they would face either St. Joseph-Ogden or Maroa-Forsyth for the sectional title on Saturday. Both teams also beat Westville during the season.

"Every team is better," Brazas said. "When you get to sectionals and near state, every team is good and competitive. We are going to meet them halfway and become victorious."

The Trojans won their third straight regional crown with a 5-0 win over St. Anne in a rematch of a regional title game last year.

"It is a great group of boys," Armstrong-Potomac coach Wade Rogers said. "They listen and work hard and have gotten better every day and it is a credit to them."

Kollin Asbury had nine strikeouts in four innings in relief for Armstrong-Potomac, while Traxton Roberts had six strikeouts and allowed St. Anne's only hit in the first three innings.

"Kollin and Traxton each pitched a great game and we were able to get some big hits and it was all it took," Rogers said. "It has been the same story all year. We are confident in them and we have a great defense behind them so we feel that we match up with anyone with them on offense."

Nathan Rogers, Bowen Hesterburg and Roberts each had a RBI for the Trojans, who only had two hits, but made them count.

"We didn't strikeout, but we hit the ball at them a lot," Rogers said. "You can't do that much in this level and we are not going to do that in our next game."

The Trojans are 16-6 and will take on Mount Pulaski in Arcola on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in sectional action. The Hilltoppers are 25-3 and are coming off a 3-1 win over Decatur St. Teresa on Saturday.

"My wife's mother grew up there, so we have a nice family rivalry with it," Rogers said. "I kept tabs on them and we were hoping we would see them. They have nice arms and good defense and swing the bat well. We have our hands full with them, but so do they and it will be a great game."

At Tolono Westville 7, Unity 2

Westville 000 214 0 — 7 9 2

Unity 100 000 1 — 2 6 1

WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Parr. Two or more hits — W: Cameron Steinbaugh 3 U: Bailey. 2B — U: Henry. 3B — W: Steinabaugh. HR — W: Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Steinbaugh 3, Wichtowski 3 U: Henry, Remole.

At Armstrong Armstrong-Potomac 5, St. Anne 0

St. Anne 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

A-P 005 000 x — 5 2 0

WP — Kollin Asbury LP — Berryhill. RBIs — AP: Nathan Rogers, Bowen Hesterberg, Traxton Roberts.