Prep baseball: Tickets to state on the line as sectionals play takes place Tuesday

Baseball sectional semifinals and finals will take place at neutral sites Tuesday. Several area teams across all four divisions will be in action looking to punch their ticket to state.

Resilient Eau Claire North looking to ride wave of momentum in sectional matchup with SPASH

The Huskies are riding the highs and the lows that come with a baseball season. At one point, North stood at 7-2 in Big Rivers Conference play, looking like a serious threat to win the league before losing its last five conference games.

Now the Huskies are in the sectional round for the first time since 2022 when they made it all the way to the state tournament. North picked itself off the mat after some late uneven play, crushing Wausau West 12-0 in its regional semifinal and overcoming a late 4-2 deficit for a 6-4 regional final win over rival Eau Claire Memorial.

“We know how to take a hit and that’s a big strength of this group,” North senior Aidan Ecker said after the Huskies regional final. “[That’s something] I haven’t really experienced a lot of other groups.”

North will look to make it to the state tournament for the 16th time in program history. The fifth-seeded Huskies will take on Division 1 Sectional 1 top seed Stevens Point. The Panthers come in at 25-2, including a 22-0 start.

Stevens Point was also ranked No. 7 in the final WBCA State Baseball Rankings. The Panthers only two losses of the year came against De Pere, the No. 2 ranked team in Division 1.

If North makes its way to the state tournament, it will have been well-earned. The Huskies take on Stevens Point at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Marshfield. The winner will play No. 2 Hudson or No. 3 River Falls in the finals at 4 p.m., also in Marshfield.

“There’s no reason we can’t go out and compete and try to beat a really good baseball team,” North head coach Jordan Fish said after knocking off Memorial. “We have to go try to win two. And that’s the goal.”

Altoona baseball

Altoona catcher Conner Scullion hits a ball against Osceola earlier this season. The Rails face La Crosse Logan in their sectional semifinal matchup.

Altoona looking to take control of a chaotic sectional

The Division 2 Sectional 1 bracket has been a turbulent one. While one of the No. 1 seeds is still alive in Medford at the top of the bracket, the other remaining teams consist of Merrill, a No. 7 seed, La Crosse Logan, a No. 6 and Altoona who is the No.4 seed in the bottom half of the bracket.

“This is a wide-open sectional and everyone’s got a shot at it,” Altoona head coach Craig Walter said. “That’s what makes it fun. I’m sure Logan feels the same way against us and Merrill feels the same way against Medford. The target is not on our back, it’s on whoever the top seed is, which is Medford. Maybe they see a little more pressure than the rest of us and so everybody else plays free.”

Altoona beat Sparta 4-1 in the opening round of regionals before fending off an upset-minded No. 12 Tomah squad 11-9 in the second round. That set up a rematch with the Rails Middle Border Conference foe and No. 1 seed Saint Croix Central, which Altoona walked off in extra innings 3-2.

The Rails have overcome an injury to top pitcher Bennett Stokke as well as a strong schedule and now stand two wins away from their second straight trip to state. Walter believes that Altoona’s postseason experience last year along with its tough schedule, works to its benefit.

“It does really help that we got to the state tournament last year,” Walter said. “I really believe that experience that we got last year has had a huge impact on us this year with these close games. If we didn’t get to the state tournament last year, I don’t know that we would have overcome some of those adversities that we’ve had this year.”

Altoona’s sectional semifinal opponent is La Crosse Logan, who opened regionals play with an 8-1 win over Black River Falls. The Rangers then upset a pair of Middle Border Conference opponents in No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville and No. 2 Prescott.

It’s a wide-open sectional, but Altoona feels ready for anything. The Rails will face Logan at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Baldwin-Woodville. The winner will play Medford or Merrill in the sectional finals at 5 p.m.

Eleva-Strum embracing underdog mentality heading into sectionals

Eleva-Strum came into the season with lofty expectations. The Cardinals were the preseason No. 1 ranked team in Division 4 after reaching the sectional finals last season.

By design, Eleva-Strum scheduled a rigorous season featuring opponents across all three divisions above it. At times, that led to the Cardinals taking some lumps and falling in the rankings.

“We were fine with that. We just wanted to play good competition,” Eleva-Strum head coach CJ Christianson said of the Cardinals schedule. “At this time of the year, we’re ready to see good pitching and I think it’s translating right now pretty well anyway.”

Eleva-Strum wound up picking up a No. 5 seed in the tournament, but the Cardinals have played well above that line. The Cardinals knocked off No. 12 Assumption 4-0 and then turned into road warriors, beating No. 4 Columbus Catholic 6-5 and top seed Bangor 3-2. Bangor and Columbus Catholic were each top-10 ranked Division 4 schools in the final WBCA rankings.

The Cardinals are no stranger to pulling off an upset. Eleva-Strum also defeated Pewaukee — ranked fifth in Division 2 — 8-6 in a game that was played at American Family Field on May 12. Eleva-Strum is capable of beating just about anyone on the right day.

The road doesn’t get any easier for Eleva-Strum. The Cardinals sectional semifinal opponent is Pittsville, ranked No. 2 in the state and seeded No. 2 as well. The winner will play either No. 4 De Soto or No. 2 Royall. Royall is ranked No. 12 in the state.

Eleva-Strum’s roster is filled with big-game experience and the Cardinals are embracing an underdog mantra as the postseason rolls on.

“We’ve been the underdog seeding-wise this whole way out,” Christianson said. “That’s kind of where people have put us, and whether we agree with it or disagree, it is what it is. We’ve just used that as kind of being looked down upon after the season we had last year and teams we got beat by this year. So [we’re] just using that to fuel the fire a little bit.”

The Cardinals sectional semifinal will be played at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blair-Taylor High School. The winner will play in the sectional finals at 4 p.m.

Mondovi Baseball

Hunter Sandberg pitched three innings and reached base multiple times in Mondovi's 11-3 regional championship win over Fall Creek. The Buffaloes face Elk Mound in their sectional semifinal matchup.

Elk Mound and Mondovi facing off for third time

A matchup between the Dunn-St. Croix’s top teams will take place for a spot in the Division 3 Sectional 1 finals. Elk Mound and Mondovi will play for the third time at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cumberland.

The Mounders won both meetings by a combined 16 runs en route to a 21-1 regular season and 14-0 mark in conference play. Elk Mound hasn’t missed a beat, dispatching both Regis and Neillsville/Granton by 10 runs in five innings in regionals play.

Mondovi, meanwhile, handled its business as well. The Buffaloes beat Osseo-Fairchild 7-1 in regional semifinals and scored 10 unanswered runs to knock off Fall Creek 11-3 in the regional finals.

The winner will play Saint Croix Falls or Cumberland at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Islander Park in Cumberland.

A Big Rivers battle between River Falls and Hudson will take place in Division 1

Another conference tilt will take place in the sectional semifinals. Hudson and River Falls will face each other for the third time this year, the winner moving on to face Stevens Point or Eau Claire North.

Hudson, the conference champion, swept the regular season series between the two, winning both games by a combined three runs. The Raiders blew past D.C. Everest 10-0 in their lone regionals matchup.

The third-seeded Wildcats avoided a near-disaster with a 1-0 win over No. 14 Marshfield in the regional semifinals. River Falls had a strong showing against Chippewa Falls in the regional finals, beating the Cardinals 7-0. The Wildcats were the Big Rivers runners up.