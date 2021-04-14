PREP BASEBALL: Stancil's gem lifts No. 4 Cullman past No. 5 Hartselle 2-1

Apr. 14—Hayden Stancil tossed a beauty on the mound, helping No. 4 Cullman down No. 5 Hartselle 2-1 in a Class 6A, Area 14 showdown on Tuesday.

Stancil surrendered just two hits — the right-hander carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning — and struck out six batters in his complete game effort.

"He was dialed in from the first pitch," Cullman coach Brent Patterson said. "I felt like he put us on his back. He set the tone from the first pitch."

The Bearcats (23-10) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning following an RBI double by Paxton Ponder that plated Jake Dueland. They added another run in the third frame after Brennen Norton — who doubled to start the inning and later stole third base — scored on a Max Dueland groundout.

The Tigers corralled their lone run of the matchup in the seventh inning when Elliott Bray led off with a single and later came around to score on a groundout.

Max Dueland (RBI), Ponder (RBI), Jake Dueland, Norton and Hunter Brooks had one hit apiece for Cullman.

The Bearcats will look to close out an area title on Thursday when Hartselle visits for a doubleheader.