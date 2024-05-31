PREP BASEBALL: 'Sponges' Max and Jaxon Engle front Warriors ship headed to regional

May 30—EMMA — Westview head coach Jason Rahn briefly asked himself a quick question Monday afternoon.

"I don't think I saw a single shakeoff," Rahn said following the Warriors 3-1 sectional championship win at Eastside, referencing his junior pitcher Max Engle and the same page Max and his catcher/twin brother Jaxon Engle were on.

Turns out their may have been, but anyone outside the Engle duo has good reason to have missed it.

"He doesn't necessarily need to shake me off, that's why you might not have seen it," Jaxon said. "His shake off is just staring at me and I'll realize it."

Max shared his input as well.

"If I do shake off, the next pitch is always exactly what I want to throw so we're always on the same page," he said, bouncing off his brother's answer.

Max was much of the story Monday in the sectional win — the second straight for the school — but so much as Max's career-high 19 strikeouts were noteworthy, so too was his brother's effort behind the plate.

Framing the incoming pitches helped steal a few helpful calls, but the junior catcher was the oil that kept the machine functioning properly.

That machine begins with Jaxon's ability to dictate what pitch a situation calls for.

"He definitely notices it more," Max said. "He could probably tell you every swing on every batter every game. It's pretty impressive."

"It's kind of subconscious; when I catch it I feel it, I see what their swing looks like and I would say 90% of their swings, they were late on and I didn't want to change it up and change their speed up by throwing curveballs," Jaxon said on what he notices behind the plate, specifically against the Blazers Monday.

Last July, the Indiana High School Athletic Association went along with the National Federation of State High School Associations ruling that a "one-way communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team's catcher" would be permitted for the 2024 season. This would allow a coach to help a catcher call pitches.

Westview has a device, but the Warrior dugout and Jaxon don't use it. Watching the efficient Engle machine already in place, they have good reason not to ask for its assistance.

"I feel like the process is already fast enough, it'd just be a waste of time and energy to bring that out there because it already feels like a PitchCom between the two of us right now," Jaxon said, adding before that Monday's seven-inning spectacle was probably "the most in-rhythm we've felt."

Demonstrating that ability to understand what suits his brother the best chance to retire a batter, a conversation Monday during the game showed that while Max was hanging K's on the box score, Jaxon was helping feed the information to make it possible.

"The one hit they had was off a curveball so I knew they were not going to be able to hit his fastball," Jaxon said, informing his brother during the game to rely heavily on the fastball, a pitch that usually evenly splits time with the curveball in Max's repertoire. "They were late on everything that I saw so just by throwing a curveball that's going to give them more time to see it. So, if we just go fastball the rest of the game they're not going to be able to catch up to it, and they didn't."

And if the two's ability wasn't enough, their head coach notices the other advantage the duo bring to the table.

"They are like sponges when it comes to anything sports," Rahn said. "They're kind of walking encyclopedias and just know things. So it's not surprising."

In fact, when it comes to the full team, those baseball smarts seem to go a long way.

"We have some baseball geeks," Rahn said. "They just soak it all in. They talk, they chart really well — we don't do the charts, they do it. That's our number one characteristic for sure."

Fans this season have been treated to more than the Engle duo, but those in attendance Monday didn't get the full picture. The defense is strong with seniors Braden Kauffman at shortstop and Micah Miller and center coming to mind. Kauffman has either put out or assisted on 103 of 107 defensive chances, being credited for just four errors.

With the recent light shining on the Engle's, the two know that if a pitch does get contacted, there's a wall of playmakers behind them.

"You look out there and every guy can play," Max said, looking out to teammates warming up in the outfield before Wednesday's practice. "We trust each other and it's not just me and him, we've got one of the best shortstops in the state, we've got Micah Miller, best center fielder in the state. I know they didn't have to make a ton of plays on Monday, but I know what they've done and they'd make them. I trust them with my full heart."

When Westview (18-10) was given its regional location for Saturday, it's safe to say that the Warriors may need to stretch a bit longer after a long travel. The Warriors match up with Eastbrook (12-14) but will travel far west to Lafayette Central Catholic's grass field. It'll be a distant affair for both schools with the Warriors just under 140 miles away and the Panthers just over 83.

"We'll pretty much have the entire day planned for them," Rahn said. "Once we get on the road, it's kind of one of those 'hey, do whatever you need to do to relax or whatever' and then at a certain point it's get up, start moving around. We'll make sure we're there with enough time."

At stake is a second-ever regional title for the program. After winning the crown last year, the opportunity to add another to the shelf is next up.

LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC REGIONAL

* Game 1: Class 1A Frontier (15-9) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (24-6) — 1 p.m. ET

* Game 2: Class 2A Eastbrook (12-14) vs. Westview (18-10) — 5 p.m. ET

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.