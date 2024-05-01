PREP BASEBALL: Seeger sweeps Covington in doubleheader

Apr. 30—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team was able to shut down Covington twice in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Patriots won the first game 7-1 as Landon Walker had a home run and four RBIs, while Gatlin Swaney had two RBIs. Austin Stein had one RBI and Kolten Haymaker had two hits for the Trojans.

Seeger would then win the second game 13-6 as Luke Pluimer, Walker and Xavier Lang each had two hits and two RBIs, Macyn Hughes had two RBIs, and Noah Stephen, Swaney and Jarrett Smith each had one RBI.

Kaden Smith had two hits and two RBIs for Covington, while Kyven Hill had three hits and a RBI, Haymaker had two hits and a RBI and Landon Hardy had one RBI.

The Trojans will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday, while the Patriots go to 11-0 and will face Southmont on Thursday.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Game 1

Seeger 7, Covington 1

Covington'000'010'0'— '1 '4' 2

Seeger'401'020'x'—'7'3'3

WP — Luke Pluimer. LP — Chase Rieman. Two or more hits — C: Kolten Haymaker HR — S: Landon Walker. RBIs — C: Austin Stein S: Walker 4, Gatlin Swaney.

Game 2

Seeger 13, Covington 6

Seeger'240'210'4'— '13 '10' 1

Covington'230'001'0'—'6'9'3

WP — Noah Stephen. LP — Kolten Haymaker. Two or more hits — S: Luke Pluimer, Landon Walker, Xavier Lang C: Kyven Hill 3, Haymaker, Kaden Smith. 2B — C: Haymaker, Smith. HR — S: Pluimer. RBIs — S: Pluimer 2, Walker 2, Macyn Hughes 2, Lang 2, Gatlin Swaney, Jarrett Smith C: Smith 2, Haymaker, Hill, Landon Hardy.