PREP BASEBALL: Seeger sweeps Attica in doubleheader

May 16—ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team broke a two-game losing streak in a big way on Thursday, beating Attica 12-2 in the first game and 11-0 in the second of a doubleheader.

In the first game, Christian Holland had two RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had two hits and a RBI, Peyton Reynolds and Luke Plumier each had one RBI and Landon Walker and Cameron Laws each had two hits.

Xavier Lang got the win with six strikeouts in four innings, while Noah Stephen had three strikeouts in the first inning and Jacob Potter had three strikeouts in the sixth inning.

In the second game, Holland had five strikeouts and gave up one hit in three innings for the win, while Laws had two hits and three RBIs, Stephen had three hits and two RBIs, Walker had two hits and a RBI, Pluimer and Peyton Grimmett each had one RBI.

The Patriots improve to 18-3 and will play Benton Central on Friday.

At Attica, Ind.

Game 1

Seeger 12, Attica 2

Seeger'321'033'— '12 '9' 1

Attica'200'000'—'2'1'2

WP — Xavier Lang. LP — Blake Inman. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen, Landon Walker, Cameron Laws. 2B — S: Christian Holland, Walker, Stephen. RBIs — S:Holland 2, Peyton Reynolds, Stephen, Luke Plumier A: Inman, Luke Blankenship.

Game 2

Seeger 11, Attica 0

Attica'000'00'— '0 '1' 5

Seeger'423'2x'—'11'8'0

WP — Christian Holland. LP — Abe Remaklus. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen 3, Landon Walker, Cameron Laws. 2B — S: Holland, Walker, Stephen. 3B — S: Walker, Stephen. RBIs — S: Laws 3, Stephen 2, Walker, Peyton Grimmett, Luke Plumier.