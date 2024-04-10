PREP BASEBALL: Seeger shuts out North Vermillion

Apr. 9—CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team got off to a great start on Tuesday, scoring 14 runs in the first of a 19-0 win over North Vermillion.

Peyton Reynolds had a home run and four RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had two hits and three RBIs, Dylan Walters had three RBIs, Christian Holland, Luke Pluimer and Landon Walker each had two RBIs, Peyton Grimmett had two hits and a RBI and Xavier Lang had two hits.

Shawn Martin and Quintin Holt each had a hit for North Vermillion, who will face Seeger again on Wednesday.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Seeger 19, North Vermillion 0

Seeger'(14)05'00'— '19 '16' 1

N. Vermillion'000'00'—'0'2'2

WP — Noah Stephen. LP — Jerome White. Two or more hits — S: Christian Holland, Stephen, Luke Pluimer, Landon Walker, Xavier Lang, Peyton Grimmett. 2B — S: Dylan Walkers, Stephen, Pluimer. HR — S: Peyton Reynolds. RBIs — S: Reynolds 4, Stephen 3, Walters 3, Pluimer, Walker 2, Holland 2, Grimmett.