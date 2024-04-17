PREP BASEBALL: Seeger shuts down Fountain Central

Apr. 16—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Seeger pitcher Christian Holland had a no-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Patriots beat Fountain Central 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Holland also had two hits for the Patriots, while Xavier Lang had a home run and three RBI's, Macyn Hughes and Noah Stephen each had two RBIs, and Peyton Reynolds, Landon Walker and Cameron Laws each had one RBI.

Bryson Davis took the loss on the mound for the Mustangs.

Both teams will play each other again on Wednesday.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 10, Fountain Central 0

F. Central'000'00'— '0 '0' 1

Seeger'002'8x'—'10'8'1

WP — Christian Holland. LP — Bryson Davis. Two or more hits — S: Holland. 3B — S: Holland. HR — S: Xavier Lang. RBIs — S: Lang 3, Noah Stephen 2, Macyn Hughes 2, Peyton Reynolds, Landon Walker, Cameron Laws.