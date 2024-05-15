PREP BASEBALL: Seeger loses to Twin Lakes

May 14—MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team lost its second game of the season on Tuesday, losing a 4-3 decision to Twin Lakes.

Cameron Laws had two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots, who built a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and Gatlin Swaney had one RBI.

Luke Pluimer took the loss for Seeger, as the Indians scored a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to get the win.

Seeger is 16-2 and will face Attica on Thursday.

At Monticello, Ind.

Twin Lakes 4, Seeger 3

Seeger'020'100'0'— '3 '5' 0

Twin Lakes'000'013'x'—'4'6'4

WP — Goyer. LP — Luke Pluimer. Two or more hits — S: Cameron Laws TL: Brummett. 2B — S: Pluimer TL: Wagner, Brummett. RBIs — S: Laws 2, Gatlin Swaney TL: Wagner, Coble, Miller, Goyer