PREP BASEBALL: Seeger beats Southmont in five

May 2—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team scored 12 runs in the third inning and went on to a 15-1 win over Southmont on Thursday.

Hunter Albertson had tow hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had three RBIs, Peyton Grimmett had three hits and two RBIs, Christian Holland had two RBIs, Landon Walker had two hits and a RBI and Cameron Laws had one RBI.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 15, Southmont 1

Southmont'100'00'— '1 '6' 1

Seeger'30(12)'0x'—'15'11'0

WP — Landon Walker. LP — McGaughey. Two or more hits — SM: Cory, Rivers S: Peyton Grimmett 3, Walker, Hunter Albertson. 2B — S: Christian Holland, Walker, Cameron Laws. 3B — S: Noah Stephen. HR — S: Albertson. RBIs — SM: Benge S: Albertson 4, Stephen 3, Holland 2, Grimmett 2, Walker, Laws.