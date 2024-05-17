PREP BASEBALL: Schlarman loses in regional semifinal

May 16—ARMSTRONG — The Schlarman Academy baseball team had a 2-0 lead in the sixth and were only six outs away from advancing to a regional final.

But the Hilltoppers could not stop St. Anne from rallying in the sixth and seventh inning.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game and scored the winning run in the seventh for a 3-2 win.

Ricky Soderstrom had an RBI for Schlarman, while Liam Billings, Jerrius Atkinson, Dillon Hemker and Peyton Kummerle each had a hit.

Soderstrom had three strikeouts on the mound for the Hilltoppers, who end the season with a 7-14 record.

St. Anne will face host Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday for the regional championship at 11 a.m.

At Armstrong

St. Anne 3, Schlarman 2

Schlarman'001'001'0'— '2 '4' 4

St. Anne'000'002'1'—'3'7'2

WP — Onnen. LP — Ricky Soderstrom. Two or more hits — ST. A: Walters. RBIs — SA: Soderstrom St. A: Onnen, Harrington-Dewitt, Henneike.