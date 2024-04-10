PREP BASEBALL: Schlarman Academy gets past Danville

Apr. 9—DANVILLE — Both the Schlarman Academy and Danville baseball teams their major moments in Tuesday's game.

But with two runs in the ninth, the Hilltoppers had the last laugh and a 12-10 win over the Vikings.

Miles Crosby had four hits and three RBIs for Schlarman, who jumped out to a 8-1 lead after the first inning, while Owen Jones had three hits and two RBIs, Jerrius Atkinson had two hits and a RBI, Wrigley O'Brien had an RBI and Princeton Rush added two hits.

Cameron Feuerborn and Jake Garrison each had two RBIs for Danville, while Brody Boyd and Marvin Davis III each had one RBI and Grady DeVors had two hits.

The Vikings will play Peoria in a doubleheader on Wednesday, while the Hilltoppers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday.

At Danville

Schlarman Academy 12, Danville 10

Schlarman'800'101'002'— '12 '15' 3

Danville'130'301'200'—'10'6'8

WP — Princeton Rush. LP — Grady DeVors. Two or more hits — S: Miles Crosby 4, Owen Jones 3, Jerrius Atkinson, Rush D: DeVors. 2B — S: Jones, Crosby, Rush D: Jake Garrison. RBIs — S: Crosby 3, Jones 2, Atkinson, Wrigley O'Brien D: Cameron Feuerborn 2, Garrison 2, Marvin Davis III, Brody Boyd.