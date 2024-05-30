Prep baseball: Savages walk past Mustangs

May 30—SIGOURNEY — The bad news on Tuesday was that the Sigourney baseball team had as many strikeouts as hits after two innings against Davis County.

"I was actually a little disappointed with that," Sigourney head baseball coach Lee Crawford said. "I wanted the guys to come back after the game to get some batting practice in."

The good news for the Savages is that most of the pitches thrown by the Mustangs during those first two innings were not finding the strike zone. Sigourney's best attack came by sitting back and letting five different pitchers combine to issue six walks and two hit batters, allowing Sigourney to make the most of their three hits bringing in nine runs alone in the opening inning.

Eventually, the bats would come around for the Savages. Caden Clarahan connected on three hits, including an RBI double to left that helped Sigourney begin to put the finishing touches on an 18-4 win over Davis County, lifting the Savages to a 4-0 start on the season.

"I told the lot of guys after my at-bats to wait on the ball and, if you get a lot of first-pitch fastballs, go ahead and jump on it," Clarahan said. "If their pitchers were struggling with the guy in front of you, prepare for a strike and prepare to swing."

Isaac Bruns and Solon Yates each connected on run-scoring doubles in the third inning, helping the Savages build a 13-3 lead. Bruns led Sigourney by driving in four runs on two hits while matching Jake Moore and Reid Molyneux by crossing the plate three times as Sigourney finished the night pounding out 14 hits as a team including four hits for extra bases.

"I still feel like I'm breaking off a little bit of rust," Bruns said. "Lately, my swing has been starting to feel better. The key for me is to keep my confidence high and go up there looking to hit the ball each time."

Davis County was able to put plenty of runners on base, drawing 11 walks over five innings off Molyneux and Brady Clark. Unlike the Savages, however, the Mustangs never heated up when swinging the bats finishing with just one hit coming on a two-out RBI double to center by Nolan Cremer, scoring Houstin Schooley cutting Sigourney's lead to 13-4 in the fourth.

"Sigourney was able to string a few hits together and capitalized on our mistakes," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "At this stage right now, a win would be big for us if nothing more than for our confidence. We're trying to regroup and put stuff back together so we can get a win somewhere."

Sigourney, meanwhile, kept right on swinging away on Wednesday night winning 9-4 at Iowa Valley in South Iowa Cedar League action. Clarahan homered as part of the only multiple-hit night for the Savages, who again used patience at the plate as one of their main weapons in building a 5-0 lead over the Tigers after just two innings drawing 15 walks in the contest.

"We really want to hit the baseball around, so we're looking for strikes to swing at," Clarahan said. "I've been struggling a little at the beginning of the season, but as a team we've been doing a good job stepping up there and waiting to capitalize when there's a pitch to hit.

"It's going to be a successful season for us. I feel like we're going to do really well this year."

After making up a conference contest with English Valleys, Sigourney (5-0) will welcome in Colfax-Mingo for SICL action on Friday. Davis County (1-5) heads to Albia for a South Central Conference doubleheader on Thursday before traveling to Osceola to face Clarke, also currently 5-0 on the season, on Friday.

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.