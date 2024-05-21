Prep baseball: Savages open season stunning Eagles in seventh

May 20—PELLA — The first inning of the season could not have gone better for the Pella Christian Eagles.

Fresh off a surprising run to the Class 2A state baseball tournament, Pella Christian opened the 2024 campaign with a three-run rally ignited by the four batters all reaching base. That was after Grant Kelderman struck out three batters in the top of the first inning, making the early 3-0 lead for the Eagles seem even bigger.

As great as the first inning of the season might have been for Pella Christian, the seventh inning was even better for the Sigourney Savages. After striking out 15 times in the first six innings, Sigourney drew five walks and were hit by two pitches in the final inning of the opening game, sparking a game-winning rally as Sigourney put five runs on the board rallying for an 11-7 win down Eagle Lane on Thursday night.

"Guys were stepping up to the plate and started taking good at-bats," Sigourney junior Caden Clarahan said. "Guys were able to take several pitches. We were up there crowding the plate and making them throw us strikes. If a pitcher starts to struggle, you've got to take advantage of that."

For six innings, neither Kelderman nor Brecken Ritzert showed signs of struggling. Kelderman struck out 11 batters over 4 1/3 innings, walking just one batter while continuing to challenge Sigourney batters to make contact and earn their runs.

"We had seen (Kelderman) last year. He came in to pitch in relief," Sigourney head baseball coach Lee Crawford said. "I knew that we just needed to last a little bit. We kind of played the pitch-count game."

While Kelderman kept throwing strikes past Sigourney batters early, Chase Clarahan could not keep Pella Christian batters from making just enough contact to cause chaos for the defense of the Savages. Ethan Van Arendonk and Luke Fynaardt opened the game with hits before Clarahan began to struggle with his control, allowing the game's opening run on a wild pitch before Kelderman brought in two more runs with a base hit giving the Eagles a three-run lead.

"Chase was a little frazzled at the beginning," Crawford said. "I think he settled in and gave a couple good innings."

Sigourney got a couple runs back in the second inning, connecting on four hits against Kelderman with a two-run RBI single by Brady Clark cutting Pella Christian's lead to 3-2. The Eagles, however, struck back scoring three runs on four hits in the bottom of the second including Kelderman's second RBI hit in as many innings giving Pella Christian a 6-2 lead.

"We'll take what Chase did for us and move on," Crawford said. "It started to become some of a cat-and-mouse games. We were trying to avoid allowing Pella Christian any chance to barrel up on some balls and play good defense on the balls that were hit."

While the Savages were facing down strike after strike thrown by Kelderman, Sigourney batters were able to make enough contact to hang around. Both by fouling off pitches and ultimately connecting on nine hits over the first five innings, Sigourney was able to chase the Pella Christian junior in the fifth.

Chase Clarahan then helped get himself off the hook for an opening loss on the mound, delivering a clutch two-out double with the bases loaded off Ritzert bringing in three runs to pull Sigourney within 7-6.

"It was kind of starting to feel like a playoff atmosphere for us," Crawford said. "I know Pella Christian lost four seniors and five players from that team that went to state last year, but they're still very talented. The first inning proved that. They executed very well to build their lead. They have a very nice club that will have a very nice season."

Ritzert seemed to have stalled Sigourney's comeback after striking out four straight batters, stranding Clarahan at second base with the potential tying run in the fifth. Solon Yates, who came on to relieve Clarahan in the third inning, held the Eagles to just one run over 3 1/3 innings striking out Conner Van Zee with the bases loaded in the sixth to keep Pella Christian's lead at one heading into the seventh.

"I'm never going to be a pitcher that overpowers you. I knew I just had to miss barrels and throw strikes," Yates said. "If I kept pitching the way I was, we'd switch the momentum of the game. Once I struck out (Van Zee), it really seemed to flip the game."

Yates would soon find himself on the other end of a bases-loaded battle. Reid Molyneux walked with one out representing the tying run before Lincoln Power snuck a clutch two-out single into center to extend the contest.

Both Power and pinch runner Carson O'Rourke moved into scoring position on a wild pitch to Clarahan, who had a chance to put Sigourney on top with his third hit of the game. The Eagles instead chose to intentionally walk Sigourney's hottest hitter, bringing up Yates who had struck out three times in three previous trips to the plate.

"I've been deep into our golf season that I really haven't been hitting a bunch. These were my first live at-bats of the year," Yates said. "I didn't really take it personally. I took it more as an opportunity."

Yates stepped up by showing patience as Ritzert, who thrown 19 of his first 28 pitches for strikes, suddenly struggled to find the strike zone throwing four of five pitches to Yates for balls walking in the tying run. Ritzert would allow Power to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch before walking in another run facing Jake Moore and hitting Cole McKay with the bases loaded as the Savages suddenly took command of the game without taking the bats off their shoulders.

"When pitchers start getting up in their pitch count, you can start to sense that they're starting to get tired," Caden Clarahan said after coming in to retire Pella Christian in order in the seventh to clinch Sigourney's season-opening win. "It's May. It's warm our here. We just needed to keep our heads high and battle to the end."

Pella Christian (1-1) bounced back on Friday, earning an impressive 3-1 win at Carlisle as Van Zee and 2A boys state shot put champion Trevor Veestra combined to stymie the Wildcats, allowing just seven hits and four walks while striking out six batters in the win. The Eagles will not be the only team that Crawford hopes will challenge the Savages this season as Sigourney welcomes in Martensdale-St. Mary's, traditionally one of Class 1A's top programs, on Tuesday in between South Iowa Cedar Leagues contests with Belle Plaine and Keota.

"With the crew we've got, we've built probably the toughest schedule we've had in the last 20 years," Crawford said. "We also play Don Bosco. We play Wilton. Those are some powerhouse names for us. That's where we're at right now. I think we can play at that level. We just need the kids to keep buying in and keep playing ball. It's an easy sell when you can come out and win games like this one."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.