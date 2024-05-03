PREP BASEBALL: Salt Fork gets past Geo-RF

May 2—GEORGETOWN — The Salt Fork baseball team was in the middle of a tight game, but broke things open in the sixth inning.

The Storm scored five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.

Hayden Knight had two hits and four RBIs for Salt Fork, while Braxton Clem had two hits and three RBIs and had seven strikeouts on the mound to get the win.

Ben Vice had the lone RBI for the Buffaloes, while Jase Latoz took the loss on the mound.