Prep baseball roundup: No. 6 Decatur Heritage defeats No. 5 Mars Hill

Apr. 11—Tyler Founds and Nash Rippen each had a home run to lift Class 2A No. 6 Decatur Heritage past No. 5 Mars Hill Bible 6-3 on Friday in high school baseball.

The Eagles finished with 10 hits and took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third to break a 1-1 tie. Drew Schmidt singled in Maddox Terry and one batter later Saxson Sample drove in Ty Tyson with a single.

Houston South pitched the first three innings to pick up the win. Bo Solley and Clay Smith took the mound in relief.

Jay Dobbs and Sam Williams each had a double for Mars Hill Bible. Dobbs had an RBI and Williams scored a run.

West Morgan 7, Falkville 4: Colby Hutto went 4-for-5 with two runs scored for West Morgan.

Dawson Fowler had a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Blue Devils.

West Limestone 9, Lexington 2: Thorne Slaton led the Wildcats with three hits, including two doubles, two walks, two RBIs, a run scored and two steals. Braxton Griffin was the winning pitcher. Hayden Carter picked up the save.

Elkmont 8, Colbert Heights 6: Shane Boger went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and a walk for Elkmont. Mykell Murrah had a double, two walks, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Clements 2, Mae Jemison 0: Gavin Bouska led Clements with two hits, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. Jamie Gatlin had eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

Hazel Green 11, Athens 0: Heath Carden finished with a single and two walks for the Golden Eagles.

Saturday's games

West Limestone 7, Lindsay Lane 5: Braxton Griffin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and led West Limestone past Lindsay Lane on Saturday in high school baseball.

The Wildcats took the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to seal the win. Ian Burroughs had two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Brody White added two hits and an RBI.

Sam Hogue led the Lions with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Elkmont 4, Lexington 2: Chance Pepper led Elkmont with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Mykell Murrah struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win.

Lawrence County 6, East Limestone 5: Logan Wales doubled, walked and drove in a run for East Limestone. Jojo Thallas had a hit, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Westminster Christian 12, East Limestone 9: Cameron Franklin led East Limestone with three hits, three RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base.

Hazel Green 12-12, Athens 2-2: Connor Beck had a hit and a run scored for Athens in the first game of a doubleheader.

In Game 2, Sam Sandy had a home run and two RBIs.

Madison Academy 14, Decatur 10: William Penley went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Lawson Stricklin finished 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. William Burgreen went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.