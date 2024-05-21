Prep baseball roundup for May 20: Cavaliers, Honkers claim region bids to Class B state

May 20—CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake trailed 3-0 through 3 1/2 innings on Monday night in the Region 4B Chamberlain site final against Hot Springs but scored four runs unanswered for a 4-3 win to head back to the Class B state tournament at Greig Field.

The Honkers, who were the No. 5 seed in the region, picked up a two-out single from Tanner Dyk in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-all tie, scoring Hayden Sprik from third base after he moved up from second on a wild pitch. Kenyon Kuiper had RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings to get the Honkers offense back in gear and Sprik also had two singles. Dyk stole three bases, as part of a nine stolen-base effort for PGDCWL. Dyk was also the winning pitcher, throwing all seven innings and allowing seven hits, two earned runs and striking out five.

Nik Cruz was the hard luck loser for Hot Springs, throwing six innings, allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out five. He also had two hits for the Bison offense.

PGDCWL won its opener 6-0 over St. Thomas More. Tanner Dyk had two hits, two runs scored and drove in three runs, while Joey Foxley drove in two runs and two hits. Caden Oberbroekling pitched a complete game on 101 pitches with three hits allowed in a shutout and struck out 14 batters.

No. 1-seeded Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman was bounced on its home turf in the region opener, a 3-0 loss to Hot Springs, which was 1-11 in region play for the season entering Monday. The Cubs had eight hits for the game, including two for Hudson Heath and Sandler Wiekamp but Jaydon Koffler kept CKL off balance, allowing eight hits in a shutout effort, striking out five.

The Honkers (8-4) return to the Class B state tournament for a fourth-straight year and will play in a state quarterfinal on May 31 in Sioux Falls.

TYNDALL, S.D. — Bon Homme/Avon won back-to-back games on Monday night in the Region 1B high school baseball playoffs, clinching a spot in the Class B state tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons. The second-seeded Cavaliers won 6-0 over Scotland/Menno and 18-8 over Elk Point-Jefferson in six innings.

Against the Huskies, Landon Bares had two home runs in a 5-for-5 game, driving in seven runs for Bon Homme/Avon. He had a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a three-run blast that served as a walk-off home run in the sixth, invoking the 10-run rule to cap nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings. Bon Homme/Avon led 6-0 after one inning but allowed five runs to EPJ in the top of the second. Easton Mudder had four hits (including three doubles), four runs scored and drove in three, while Landon Schmidt and Chapin Cooper each had two hits, with Schmidt scoring three times. Mudder was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings with nine strikeouts.

In the win over Scotland/Menno, Mudder had a double and a home run for Bon Homme/Avon, driving in three for the game. Bares had two hits and a run scored and pitched a one-hit shutout on 77 pitches in seven innings, striking out five.

Sixth-seeded EPJ reached the Tyndall site final with a 5-2 win over third-seeded Vermillion in a game earlier in the day. Bon Homme/Avon (11-2) has won 11 of its last 12 games and will play in the Class B state quarterfinals on Friday, May 31 against an opponent to be named.

GREGORY, S.D. — In a wild Region 4B bracket, sixth-seeded Rapid City Christian came out on top to win the Gregory site title and advance to the Class B state tournament for the second year in a row. The Comets (9-7) defeated No. 7 Belle Fourche 6-3 in the single-elimination bracket final.

The Comets' Simon Kieffer struck out nine in a complete-game five-hit effort, allowing two earned runs without a walk. He also scored two runs, while Trevor Wilcox had two hits in the win.

Winner/Colome, which was the No. 3 seed in the region, lost 7-6 in eight innings to Rapid City Christian in its opening game on Monday. The Comets led 5-1 through 3 1/2 innings, only to see Winner/Colome tie the game at 5-5 in the sixth inning and into extras. In the eighth, Rapid City Christian scored twice, while Winner/Colome only scored one. Cayden Van Eye had a two-RBI single in the eighth that stood as the game-winning hit for RC Christian.

For the Royals (8-5), Aiden Schroeder had two hits and drove in two runs, while Zac Olson, Quincy Phillips and Landon Calhoon also had two hits, with three stolen bases from Phillips. Calhoon took the loss in relief, throwing four innings and allowing six hits, one earned run and striking out three. Aiden Barfuss threw four innings in his start, striking out five and allowing four hits with five runs (one earned) allowed.

No. 7 Belle Fourche had the first upset of the tournament with a win over No. 2 Gregory County, winning 3-1 on Monday afternoon.

Gregory County mustered only two hits against Broncs starter Nolan Wahlfeldt, who struck out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched without an earned run. Wahlfeldt tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth inning at 1-all. In the seventh inning with two outs, with runners at second and third, the Broncs scored two runs with a throwing error and a passed ball.

Gregory County (8-4) had one hit each from Rylan Peck and Jayder Schonebaum, with Schonebaum scoring in the third inning to put his team in the lead 1-0. Hudson Fuhrer started and threw five innings with five hits and one earned run allowed, while striking out seven. Gannon Thomas recorded four outs but was the losing pitcher, allowing two unearned runs and Rylan Peck logged the last two outs.