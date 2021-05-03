Prep Baseball Roundup: MACCRAY's wild rally tips Renville County West

Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·3 min read

May 3—SACRED HEART — Trailing 7-0 after two innings, MACCRAY scored eight unanswered runs to escape with an 8-7 Camden Conference victory over host Renville County West on Saturday.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Wolverines' Brady Kienitz tied the game with a grounder into right field that scored Mitchell Brynjuflson. In the next at-bat, Joe Heidecker scored the walk-off run following a Jaguars' error.

Kienitz was MACCRAY's top hitter, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Dreyer Homan drove in a pair of runs, going 1-for-3. Brooks Asche pitched six innings of relief in the win, striking out six.

Brandan Hoberg and Isaac Haen were each 2-for-4 for RCW from the No. 1 and 2 spots. Hoberg had a triple along with two runs and two RBIs while Haen scored twice and drove in one run.

Both teams are back at home Monday as the Wolverines play Red Rock Central at Raymond while the Jaguars host Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

MACCRAY 8,

RCW 7

RCW 250 000 0-7 7 3

MACCRAY 002 022 2-8 6 3

Hitting — RCW: Brandan Hoberg 2-4 3b r-2 rbi-2 sb, Isaac Haen 2-4 r-2 rbi, Tyler Froland 1-2 2b r sb-2, Ayden Gustafson 1-3 rbi, Caleb Hoff 1-3 r, Jack Wertish 0-2 r... MACCRAY: Brady Kienitz 3-4 r-2 rbi-3, Dreyer Homan 1-3 r rbi-2 sb, Mitchell Brynjuflson 1-3 r-2, Joe Heidecker 1-2 2b r sb, Carter Wrede 0-2 r, Gavin Husman 0-0 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — RCW: Hoberg 5-2-5-3-6-7, Froland 1-2-1-1-1-2, Landon Tanner (L) 2/3-2-2-1-1-0 ... MACCRAY: Wrede 1-4-7-5-0-1, Brooks Asche (W) 6-3-0-0-2-6.

MACCRAY 20,

Madelia 8

Earlier on Saturday, MACCRAY put up six runs in the sixth inning and nine in the seventh in a non-conference victory against Madelia at Sacred Heart.

Brady Kienitz and Brooks Asche were each 3-for-5 for the Wolverines. Asche had five RBIs, two runs and a stolen base while Kienitz finished with three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base.

Dreyer Homan and Eli DuHoux each had two hits for MACCRAY.

On the mound, Logan Cronen got the win following five innings of relief work.

MACCRAY 102 026 9-20 13 3

Madelia 024 100 1- 8 9 6

Hitting — MACCRAY: Brady Kienitz 3-5 r-3 rbi-3 sb, Isaac Strommer 1-5 r-2 rbi, sb-2, Dreyer Homan 2-4 r-3 sb-2, Carter Wrede 1-2 r-4 rbi sb-2, Eli DuHoux 2-2 2b-2 r rbi-3, Brooks Asche 3-5 r-2 rbi-5 sb, Joe Heidecker 1-2 2b, Isaiah Cousins 0-0 r rbi-2, Gavin Husman 0-2 r-2, Emery Aker 0-0 r, Garrett Struxness 0-0 r ... Madelia: Dylan Grav 2-4 r rbi sb, Garrett Reed 1-2 r rbi, Jordan Kosnoski 1-4 r sb, Jake Lehman 1-3 r rbi sb, Carter Florez 1-3 rbi, Ethan Arndt 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 sb, Logan Slater 2-3 rbi sb, Elijah McCabe 0-2 r, Kaden Johnson 0-3 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MACCRAY: Mitchell Brynuflson 2-5-5-3-0-2, Logan Cronen (W) 5-4-3-3-4-7 ... Madelia: McCabe 4-5-5-5-5-3, Lehman 1 2/3-3-6-3-1, Florez 1/3-2-2-2-2-0, Arndt (L) 0-1-4-4-2-0, Slater 2/3-2-3-0-3-1, Holm 1/3-0-0-0-0-1.

