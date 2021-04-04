Prep Baseball Roundup: Hogan fans 14 as Ardmore gets by East Limestone

Apr. 4—In Game 1 of a doubleheader, winning pitcher Luke Hogan struck out 14 batters and drove in two runs to lead Ardmore past East Limestone 5-3 on Friday.

Randael Kelley and JoJo Thallas each had two hits and an RBI for East Limestone.

Nathan Embrey finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and two steals as Ardmore won the second game 13-3.

Thallas had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base for the Indians.

Falkville 10, Athens 7: Wyatt Tomlin led the Blue Devils with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored and two steals.

Zach Harries finished with four hits, an RBI and a run scored for Athens.

West Morgan 6, Elkmont 4: Skyler Hutto scored two runs and struck out nine batters in 4 2/3 innings for West Morgan.

Shane Boger had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Elkmont.

West Limestone 18, Elkmont 4: Colin Patterson and Ryan Britt each had three RBIs for West Limestone.

Boger finished with two hits and an RBI for Elkmont.

Thompson 16-7, Austin 4-4: In the first game of a doubleheader, Logan Beasley went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Austin.

In Game 2, Cameron Bracken had two hits, a walk and two RBIs.

Pell City 4, Priceville 1: Mason Mann finished with two hits for Priceville. Dylan Johnson had an RBI.

Oxford 13, Priceville 3: Mann had two hits, a walk and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Riverdale (Tenn.) 5, Hartselle 1: Eli Snelson went 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt for Hartselle.

Houston (Tenn.) 2, Hartselle 1: Blaze Gillespie drove in a run for the Tigers.

Siegel 4, Hartselle 2: On Friday, Snelson and Drew Cartee each had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers.

Saturday's games

Dylan Parker went 2-for-4 with a double, five RBIs, two runs scored and two steals to go with five strikeouts, one hit and one walk in three innings to lead Danville past Brewer 19-0 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Parker picked up the win as a starter. Dylan McCleskey pitched two innings in relief. Gage Taylor had three RBIs and Austin Johnson and Landon Garner each drove in two runs.

Eli Matkin had a double for Brewer.

Danville won the second game 12-9 as Mason Cox totaled four hits, including two doubles, two RBIs, two steals and two runs scored.

Caden Layfield led Brewer with two hits, including a double, a walk, four RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored.

Bob Jones 11, Athens 10: Zach Harries and Heath Carden each had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Athens.

Huntsville 5, Athens 3: Harries had two hits, a walk and an RBI for the Golden Eagles.

Hartselle 13, Shelbyville Central (Tenn.) 0: Brodie Morrow finished with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Hartselle.

Hartselle 13, Summit (Tenn.) 4: Eli Snelson led the Tigers with two hits, five RBIs, three steals and a run scored.

Priceville 3, Falkville 2: Cole Smith had three hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs for Priceville. Mason Mann had seven strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

Peyton Sallee led Falkville with a double and an RBI.

West Limestone 12, East Limestone 3: River Helms and Devin Carter led the Wildcats with three RBIs apiece. Brody White had four hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

Ty Scott went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

East Lawrence 13, Hatton 7: Levi Barnes had two hits, including a double, with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored for East Lawrence.

Braden Stafford homered and scored twice for Hatton.

Lawrence County 11, East Lawrence 2: Kobe Strange finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Lawrence County.

Barnes and Zac Shelton each had a pair of hits and an RBI.

Lawrence County 12, Hatton 2: Garrett Lee led the Red Devils with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Stafford had a double and an RBI for Hatton.

Covenant Christian 7-12, Clements 0-2: Austin Craig had two hits for Clements in the first game of a doubleheader.

Craig had a double and an RBI in Game 2. Mason Butler added two hits and a run scored.