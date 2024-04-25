Prep baseball roundup: Erik Puodziunas throws one-hitter in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's win over Crespi

Erik Puodziunas of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Forty years ago, future Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell threw a no-hitter for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame against rival Crespi.

On Wednesday, Erik Puodziunas, the Michigan-bound pitcher for Notre Dame, came close to duplicating that performance from 1984. He had a no-hitter for six innings against the Celts before giving up a leadoff double to Krystan Bell in the bottom of the seventh. He finished with a one-hitter in Notre Dame's 6-0 Mission League victory.

Levi Sterling hit a two-run home run and double.

Chaminade 15, St. Francis 2: Vinny Van der Wel hit a grand slam and finished with four hits and four RBIs and Greg Rangel added a home run, four hits and four RBIs in the Mission League win.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Bishop Alemany 2: Bryce Rainer struck out three in an inning of relief and was walked three times in the Wolverines' Mission League win.

Loyola 11, Sierra Canyon 4: Augie Lopez hit his fifth home run of the year and finished with three RBIs. James Dell'Amico added two hits and two RBIs. Donnie Morgan had two doubles.

Agoura 2, Calabasas 1: JP Cardenas made a game-ending catch to take away a home run in the seventh to preserve Agoura's Marmonte League win.

Westlake 1, Oaks Christian 0: Dylan Volantis threw a one-hitter for Marmonte League champion Westlake.

Warren 2, Bishop Amat 1: Junior pitcher Angel Cervantes struck out 11 for Warren.

Camarillo 10, Simi Valley 4: Boston Bateman struck out 14 and gave up no hits in six innings for Camarillo. He also hit two doubles.

Damien 6, Etiwanda 4: JT Lovato had two RBIs for Damien.

Trabuco Hills 3, Mission Viejo 2: Mike DeFranesca gave up one run in five innings for Trabuco Hills.

Bishop Montgomery 3, La Salle 2: The Knights picked up the Del Rey League win. Adrian Hernandez struck out eight in six innings for La Salle.

Corona 5, Roosevelt 1: Sam Burgess struck out six in six innings for Corona. Anthony Murphy and Josh Springer hit home runs.

Corona Santiago 5, Norco 1: Chris Ramirez contributed three hits for Santiago.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.